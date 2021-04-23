Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 4.22.21  

-Taped: WWE ThunderDome (Yuengling Center), Tampa, FL

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

Mansoor vs. Akira Tozawa

-Rematch from last week as Mansoor won to get to 47-0. I like his chances for 48-0! Mansoor controls with a side headlock, but Tozawa is escapes and gets one of his own. They work off that a bit as we get some mat grappling. Tozawa is able to hang on to a side headlock for a bit, but Mansoor head stands his way out and gets a roll-up for two. Rope running sequence that goes on for a bit in a cute spot as Tozawa gets gassed as Mansoor kept dropping down or leap frogging causing Tozawa to end up running the ropes 5 times. That was fun! Tozawa regroups though as he is The Stamina Monster and hits a strike though he still sells being tired well. He pounds away in the corner and hits a slam followed by the standing senton for two. They chop each other while seated in the middle of the ring and Tozawa wins that exchange. Tozawa goes to the reverse chinlock, but Mansoor elbows his way out. Tozawa gets caught charging with a nice spinebuster. A running clothesline follows, but a second is ducked. Mansoor does connect with an inverted atomic drop and then spikes Tozawa with a DDT for two. Nice! Tozawa elbows out of a move and gets a sunset flip for two. Tozawa misses a head kick and gets rocked by one from Mansoor. That staggers Tozawa into position for the slingshot neckbreaker and that finishes for Mansoor at 5:36.

Winner and Still Undefeated: Mansoor via pin at 5:36

-This was fun as I appreciate they made it a bit different than the match from last week. The rope running spot was cute and then it settled into a normal Main Event match with Mansoor continuing his winning ways. **1/2

-Back to WrestleMania 37: Night 2 as Roman Reigns pins both Edge and Daniel Bryan at the same time.

-Back to SmackDown as Roman celebrates his Mania victory. Our Tribal Chief notes that nobody is on his level and nobody wants to step up to him. “Paul tell them to cut the check, fire up the jet…it’s time to go.” Roman is great! Cesaro steps to Reigns, but he has to settle for a match with Jey Uso.

-Back to SmackDown as we get the close of Uso/Cesaro which is interrupted by Seth Rollins as that feud isn’t over yet. As a note, congrats to Plum High School grad (home of The Mustangs), Pat McAfee on his new position on the SmackDown announce team.

-Back 2 weeks to RAW as McIntyre wins a Triple Threat over Orton and Braun to earn a WWE Title Match against Lashley. Mace and T-Bar jump Drew after the match while MVP watches from the ramp.

-Back to RAW as MVP tells Drew that Mace and T-Bar have nothing to do with The Hurt Business. Mace and T-Bar attack again and hit the Double Chokeslam.

-That leads to a 2 on 1 Handicap for later in the night that ends up eventually becoming a Tag Match when Braun interjects himself. We get the close of that match and thankfully, Mace and T-Bar get their masks torn off as they win by DQ. Smart move taking the masks off both of them as that is 1 step in getting them away from Retribution.

-Back to Mania: Night One as they have photos and video with news quotes for Sasha/Banks.

-Back to SmackDown as Bianca and The Street Profits celebrate her victory. She cuts an emotional promo about creating history and she is just getting started.

Lince Dorado (w/ Gran Metalik) vs. Drew Gulak

-They made a bet for this match as Gulak gets $1000 if he wins and if he loses he has to do the laundry for Metalk and Dorado. Sure, why not? Gulak gets a quick take down, but Dorado is out as he flips back to his feet. They work a Greco Roman knuckle lock which gives Gulak a few chances to show off his bridging skills. Gulak lands a leg kick and then gets a hammerlock. Dorado gets a take down to break, but gets caught in the corner with a running clothesline for two. Gulak goes to a neck crank, but again, Dorado is up and the chops start flying. Dorado flips out of a charge in the corner and then gets a boot up on a charge in the opposite corner. Gulak isn’t phased though as he gets a spinning sidewalk slam for two as we take our standard Main Event Main Event break.

-Back with Gulak in control as he hits a sit-out powerbomb for two. He goes for the cover again and Dorado is out again. A running boot gets another two count as Gulak starts to show frustration. He works the back some more and goes to a reverse chinlock. Dorado lands an elbow to break and flips out of a suplex attempt to get a backslide for two. A dropkick follows and then he gets a two off a moonsault press from the middle rope. Dorado misses a superkick and gets planted face first into the canvas. Gulak hooks the Gu-Lock, but Dorado rolls into a pin attempt which forces Gulak to break the hold. Dorado gets a roll-up for two and then lands a superkick. Dorado heads up and connects with The Shooting Star Press for the win at 8:43.

Winner: Lince Dorado via pin at 8:43

-This was fine as I liked that they added some stakes to the match. For Main Event you take what you can get and anything to add to matches on this show is welcomed. Both these guys are pros and they delivered a solid 7 minute match. **1/2

-Recap of Charlotte Flair returning to RAW and attacking Asuka during her rematch with Rhea Ripley.

-Back to RAW as Charlotte runs down Asuka and Rhea prior to her match later in the night with Asuka. Rhea watches from ringside and shockingly, Charlotte gets the pin (with an assist from Rhea). Charlotte doesn’t take the loss well and beats the crap out of the ref which we later learned cost her $100,000 and left her suspended indefinitely. This was different and kind of cool as you don’t see someone from the female roster attack a ref so kudos.

-Thanks for reading!