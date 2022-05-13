Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 05.12.22  

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: XL Center, Hartford, CT

Reggie vs. T-Bar

-Reggie avoids T-Bar early with his agility and he gets to show off his acrobatic skill. He works a side headlock as he tries to fluster T-Bar. Reggie hits a dropkick, but too many flips as he gets goozled. T-Bar lands a boot to the gut, but misses a charge in the corner. Reggie tries a spinning kick, but T-Bar just boots him out of midair. That was nice! High Justice finishes at 2:50.

Winner: T-Bar via pin at 2:50

-I mean, it wasn’t even a three minute match. Good for T-Bar for finally getting a win on this show. I guess this was a SQUASH. SQUASH

-Highlights mixed with still photos of The Bloodline vs. RK-Bro/McIntyre from WrestleMania Backlash.

-Back to RAW as RK-Bro kicked off the show and still want to face The Usos to unify the Tag Titles. The Street Profits interrupt and we get a match. They have good chemistry against each other so this was solid. Riddle catches Ford with the RKO as he was going for the Frog Splash for the win.

-Back to WM Backlash as we get video and photos of Omos win over Bobby Lashley. This Monday it’s Lashley/Omos III inside a Steel Cage.

-Back to WM Backlash for Rollins/Cody highlights. Cody gets the win with the tights.

-Back to RAW for Theory defending his US Title against Cody. Fun match, but you knew we weren’t getting a winner because Cody isn’t losing and Theory isn’t dropping the Title. Rollins attacks Cody to end the match as their feud must continue. Curb Stomp on the announce table.

-Back to WrestleMania Backlash as Edge defeats AJ Styles again thanks to Rhea Ripley, who is now part of Judgment Day. I mean that has been rumored for weeks now. We will see if the rumor of Ciampa being part of the group also happens.

-Back to RAW as Rhea explains her actions and then plows through Liv Morgan.

-Finn Balor and AJ Styles are out and that leads to Balor vs. Priest. No real result as Edge interferes which was a common trend on RAW. Judgment Day beat down Styles and Balor.

-Money in the Bank commercial featuring Cody in Vegas. Seems they are tweeking things as the winner of each match gets to Main Event WrestleMania. So, we are taking away the Cash In anywhere, anytime advantage? Also, doesn’t that kind of devalue The Rumble stip? Unless MITB is going to become something that has to be defended and whoever has it last gets the shot at Mania.

Apollo Crews (w/ Commander Azeez) vs. Tozawa

-24/7 night on Main Event! KP tells is this is the first meeting between the two. Tozawa snaps a rana from the middle ropes and heads up top. Azeez distracts from the apron which lets Crews knock him off balance. Crews brings Tozawa down with a release suplex. Whip to to corner and we pose. Then we hit the chinlock but Tozawa breaks easily. He gets run down with an elbow though as he tried to quicken the pace. Azeez takes KP’s chair as ringside, but then just runs over and lands a cheap shot on Tozawa. To the floor as they fight near the announce table. Back in the ring Crews grinds his forearm in Tozawa’s head and back to the chinlock. Tozawa snaps off another rana and then hits a running knee. Cannonball elbow from the top gets a two count. Charge ends up with Tozawa getting dumped on the apron and Crews lands a head kick. Crews up and he lifts Tozawa from the apron up into a delayed superplex for two. Nice! Gorilla Pres is escaped as Tozawa locks an Octopus and then releases to hit a head kick. Tozawa up top again but Crews catches him and hits a Samoan Drop for the win at 6:08.

Winner: Apollo Crews via pin at 6:08

-Weird we didn’t get our normal commercial break during the second match. This was okay if a little dull to start. *1/2

-Still photos from WM Backlash of Rousey making Charlotte say “I Quit” to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Charlotte has apparently been written off with a fractured arm.

-Hell in a Cell commercial!

-Back to RAW for Bianca/Asuka non-title match as Asuka has to prove she can beat Bianca so she can get a title match against Bianca. Becky Lynch is at ringside and again, you know how this is going to end. Yes the 3rd high profile match on RAW ends with a run-in because wins and losses don’t mean anything. I assume this leads to a Triple Threat at some point.

