Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 05.19.22  

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: Norfolk Scope, Norfolk, VA

Reggie vs. Ciampa

-Lockup and Ciampa pushes Reggie back into the corner. He gets a wristlock which lets Reggie use the ropes to flip out and get one of his own. Ciampa gets a side headlock and we get more flipping fro Reggie. They exchange some holds and counters as a way to let Reggie show of his athleticism. Hiptoss from Reggie and Ciampa uses the ropes to stop the momentum. Reggie tries a splash, but Ciampa ducks which causes Reggie to crash an burn. Ciampa starts stomping a mud hole and buries a knee to the ribs. He gives himself a round of applause as the crowd is behind Ciampa in this one. Ciampa gets a headlock, but Reggie breaks with a jawbreaker. Ciampa rebounds by sending Reggie sternum first into the corner alas Bret Hart. Reggie fights out of another chinlock and they start exchanging chops. Spinning crossbody gets two for Reggie. Ciampa lands an elbow but misses a knee on the apron. Reggie up top, but moonsault misses. Running knee from Ciampa and Fairy Tale Ending finish at 5:37.

Winner: Ciampa via pin at 5:37

-Best Reggie match I’ve ever seen. This was solid as Reggie showed off a bit with his flashy counters and athleticism, but Ciampa was out of his league. **1/4

-Back to SmackDown as RK-Bro show up and get interrupted by Sami Zayn. RK-Bro wants the SD Tag Titles and this leads to Zayn vs Riddle. Riddle gets the win.

-WWE and Special Olympics commercial!

-Back to SmackDown as The Bloodline are out to answer RK-Bro. Reigns talks about all the people he has smashed and how there is nobody left. Everyone is terrified of Roman and don’t want to step up to him. RK-Bro are out and want to unify the Tag Titles and The Usos accept. The match is set for next week and then Riddle knees Reigns in the face. I could go for Reigns/Riddle!

-Video package on the Lashley/Omos feud!

-Hell in a Cell commercial!

-Back to RAW as we for Omos/Lashley inside the Steel Cage with Cedric Alexander getting involved to provide the bumping. Lashley gets tossed through the side of the cage which lets him roll out for the fluke win.

-Recap of Rollins/Rhodes

-Back to RAW as Cody wants to run it back one more time and challenges Rollins to a match inside Hell in a Cell. Rollins accepts and with Roman off the show, I assume that will be the Main Event.

The Street Profits vs. Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez

-Dawkins and Azeez start us out which is a HOSS Battle! Azeez throws Dawkins down to show he is a bit stronger. Dawkins tries a shoulder and that goes nowhere. Azeez works him over in the corner with some knees and elbows. Tag by Crews and we get a double team as Azeez gets a back breaker while Crews drops an elbow. Dawkins lights up Crews with a chop and tag to Ford. He shows some good fire as he runs wild for a bit. He sticks Crews with a kick to the face, but gets distracted by Azeez which lets Crews boot him off the apron. Azeez drops him with a clothesline the floor as we take a commercial break.

-Hulu commercials!

-Back with Azeez holding a Cobra Clutch on Ford. He rallies behind the crowd, but a shot to the back ends that. Ford flips out of a suplex and lands a head kick before making the tag. Dawkins runs wild on Crews who made the tag. He looks for a pin, but Azeez breaks. All four men in the ring and Azeez gets dumped to the floor. Ford flies over the top on him and then heads up and The Frog Splash finishes at 5:50.

Winner: The Street Profits via pin at 5:50

-I mean, if you take the commercial break out this is barely over 4 minutes and you can’t do much with that. Profits winning is the right call and I always enjoy seeing Ford fly all over the ring. For what it was this was fine. *3/4

-Back to RAW two weeks ago as Becky Lynch ruins a match between Asuka and Bianca.

-WWE Hell in a Cell commercial!

-Hulu Commercials!

-They hype Clash at The Castle! Should have been a slam dunk instant sell out but seems WWE priced the show a bit too high.

-Back to RAW for Asuka/Becky as the winner faces Bianca at HIAC. No mention on this show of the Sasha/Naomi walk out. Asuka gets the win with The Green Mist.

-Thanks for reading!