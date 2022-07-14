Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 07.14.22  

-Happy Anniversary (yesterday) to my wife. Nine years down and forever to go. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: San Antonio, TX

Tamina vs. Jazmin Allure

-Allure is already in the ring, so it’s going to be one of those matches. Jazmin tries a go behind, but that’s doesn’t work out for her. Tamina grabs her by the hair and drops her with a clothesline. Whip to the corner, but Tamina misses a splash. Jazmin throws some punches and gets a head scissors that sends Tamina into a corner. More strikes from Allure, but she gets destroyed with a clothesline. She throws punches to the back of the head and talks trash as she stalks Allure in the corner. Suplex from Tamina gets one as she lifts Jazmin off the mat. Submission hold for a bit and then another suplex. Tamina chokes Jazmin with the top rope and yells at the ref. More choking in the corner as this one needs to end. Slam from Tamina and she covers with one foot, but Jazmin pushes her off at one. Neck crank from Tamina as they pump in some crowd noise. Tamina misses a charge and they get an ugly sunset flip sequence. Jazmin lands a strike and goes up top and comes off with a crossbody for two. Jazmin tries to use the middle ropes for an armdrag, but Tamina just plants her face first and a super kick finishes at 5:22.

Winner: Tamina via pin at 5:22

-Why stretch this one out? Do a SQUASH if you want one and if you want to see what Allure can do then put her on Level Up. 1/2*

-Back to SmackDown as The Bloodline opens the show. Paul Heyman is afraid of what Roman Reigns is going to have to do to finish Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match. Theory heads out to play mind games as he parades around the ring and leaves.

-Back to RAW where Brock Lesnar opened the show. He promises to slaughter Roman like the hogs on his farm. Paul Heyman interrupts and tells Brock Roman’s streak is one streak he will not conquer. Brock said “shit” and Paul talked about putting a fist up an ass and removing a heart, so the TV-14 announcement doesn’t seem so surprising. Theory is out to continue his mind games and brings up the history he has with Brock. We see Brock hitting Theory with the F5 off a chamber pod at Elimination Chamber. Otis and Gable are out to do Theory’s bidding. Brock smiling as Otis sizes him up is great. Brock destroys both men and Gable was great at bouncing like a pinball. Brock puts Otis through a table with the F5.

-Back to MITB as Bianca beats Carmella, but this feud must continue!

-SummerSlam: Brock/Roman Last Man Standing!

-Back to RAW as Becky Lynch demands a RAW Woman’s Title Match at SummerSlam.

-We join Belair/Carmella in progress and Carmella gets the win via count-out thanks to a distraction from Becky Lynch. Seemingly, this feud must continue! Carmella eats the KOD after the match.

-Back to RAW as Miz responds to Logan Paul’s challenge for a match at SummerSlam. Miz gives Logan one last chance to take the challenge back and take the offer to be his tag team partner.

-Paul doubles down on the challenge and informs us he will be on RAW this Monday to confront The Miz.

Mustafa Ali (w/ Cedric Alexander) vs. Akira Tozawa

-I must have missed when Ali and Cedric became tag partners. Not sure what kind of chance they will get, but at worst it can only lead to fun tag matches for me on this show down the line. They fight over a knuckle lock and Ali gets the early advantage. Tozawa flips out into a wristlock. Ali flips out and they go through a multiple pin sequence before it’s a stalemate. Tozawa wants another test of strength lock up, but suckers Tozawa in and kicks him low. HEEL TOZAWA! Ali sets low bridged and crashes to the floor. He gives chase, but Ali uses the ring apron to catch him. Tozawa disappears under the ring and ends up coming off the top, buy right into a superkick. Nice! That sends us to our break.

-The mysterious videos (Edge) continue!

-Back with Tozawa controlling with a headlock. He sends Ali into the middle buckle face first as these two are doing all they can to give me an entertaining Main Event match. Tozawa goes to a reverse chinlock as Alexander rallies the crowd. I’m all in on this team now! Octopus from Tozawa, but he muscles his way out and fires off a chop. He connects with a spinning heel kick and then avoids a charge in the corner. Head kick followed by the rolling neckbreaker for two. Suplex is escaped, but Ali avoids a roll-up. Tozawa gets his own spinning heel kick and then a bridging German Suplex gets two. Swank! They battle up top and Tozawa gets dropped face first. Ali off top with a sunset flip and he rolls through and PLANTS Tozawa with a powerbomb. Beautiful! 450 finishes this one at 8:28.

Winner: Mustafa Ali via pin at 8:28

-Not only the best match in quite some time on this show, but also one of the best matches of the year for this show. I wish they had made our opener a 60 second SQUASH and given these two four more minutes. Fun stuff here and I want more! ***

-Back to RAW a few weeks back as Rollins beats Elias, but eats the RKO from Riddle.

-Back to RAW as Rollins claims Riddle rode the coattails of Orton and now is trying to chase clout off his name. Theory interrupts and asks Rollins for some advice on MITB. Rollins takes Theory under his wing as they walk off together.

-A&E Biography on Goldberg this Sunday. I am annoyed I missed the debut episode of the Rivals show. I’m tempted to recap that series each week.

-Back to RAW as we join Lashley/Riddle vs. Rollins/Theory in progress. Good stuff here that featured the return of Dolph Ziggler. He gets involved and distracts Theory which leads to Riddle hitting the RKO for the pin. Afterward, Dolph drops Theory with a superkick. I’m good with Theory/Ziggler as I am sure it will be the story of Dolph feuding with the younger version of what he once was. Oh bonus points for Riddle selling a friendly push from Lashley by falling on his ass.

