Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 9.01.22  

-Commentary Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA (Hail 2 Pitt)

Shelton Benjamin vs. R-Truth

-Truth is dedicating this match to his hero, John Cena! Handshake to start which continues a trend from Shelton over the last few weeks on this show. He gets a quick take down and Truth gets to the ropes. "He's a good wrestler." Truth dances which makes Shelton laugh. Shelton gets a sunset flip, but Truth rolls into a cover for two and more dancing. "What's Up?" Truth then slaps Shelton and now Shelton is pissed. Truth fires back up as the crowd is clearly behind him in this one. Shelton hits a running knee in the corner and then a suplex for two. Patrick mentions on commentary this is a battle of North Carolina vs. South Carolina.

Truth makes his comeback and avoids a splash in the corner. He runs through John Cena's offense including the Five Knuckle Shuffle. The crowd is loving this! Shelton escapes the AA and Truth does a split to avoid a kick, but then walks into Pay Dirt to finish at 4:42.

Winner: Shelton Benjamin via pin at 4:42

-This was a fun match that the crowd enjoyed. **

-They shake hands after the match!

-Video package for Roman/Drew!

-Back to SmackDown as we get the great backstage segment with Roman manipulating Sami Zayn. Sami dances which breaks Roman and Jey has to cover his face from laughing. The story with all of them is amazing!

-Connor Michalek and Connor’s Cure video. A bunch of kids tell us “kick cancer’s butt.” I mean, how can you know have all the feels?

-Ronda Rousey and Karrion Kross on SmackDown this Friday!

-Back to SmackDown as we join Sami vs Drew in progress. The Usos get involved, but Drew gets the win and then gets destroyed by The Bloodline. They bludgeon him with chairs, the ring steps and then Roman chokes him out. The Bloodline stands tall!

-Video package covering Edge’s win over Damian Priest in Toronto last week on RAW! Beth Phoenix saves Edge as they finally have someone that can get physical with Rhea going forward.

-Hype video for Damage Control vs. Bianca, Asuka, Alexa!

-Back to RAW for more fun with Edge and Judgment Day. Edge cuts a promo and holds JD’s attention so The Mysterios can attack from behind with kendo sticks. Dom is left with Rhea and can’t pull the trigger as he gives in and gives her his kendo stick.

-Edge/Rey vs. Balor/Priest set for CATC!

-Back to RAW as Rey tries to explain why he picked Edge as his partner.

-Cedric Alexander vs. T-Bar is our Main Event Main Event this week!

-Recap video of Sheamus winning the 5 Way to earn his shot at GUNTHER. They are going to hit each other….really hard.

Cedric Alexander vs. T-Bar

-Quick start as Cedric ducks a boot and throws some punches. He hits a dropkick and flying forearm in the corner. He head up top, but T-Bar knocks him off with a boot to the face. Gutbuster gets two as we get a replay of the boot to the face. Sweet! Knee to the gut gets another two count. Cedric fires back with chops and a kick to the head. He charges, but gets caught with another knee to the gut. Cedric back with a basement dropkick that sends T-Bar to the floor. Cedric tries to fly, but T-Bar back in with a goozle. He escapes High Justice and sends T-Bar back to the floor and now hits the suicide dive. That sends us to our commercial break!

-Back with T-Bar hitting another boot and this time connects with High Justice for two. T-Bar heads up top, but Cedric grabs the boot to stop him and then tries a powerbomb. T-Bar blocks and gets his arm trapped so Cedric hits a superkick to the exposed head. Now he gets the powerbomb for two. Good power from Alexander there. Cedric heads looks to spring off the ropes but T-Bar yanks him down. T-bar hits a top rope moonsault for two. Cedric reverses a suplex into a brainbuster for the win at 8:00.

Winner: Cedric Alexander via pin at 8:00

-Solid match! Both men are being featured more on this show and it will be interesting to see if either can make it back to RAW with HHH in charge. **1/2

-Recap of The Woman’s Tag Title Tournament heading into The Finals!

-Back to RAW as Aliyah and Raquel pull the upset and win The Tag Titles. I’m sure Kai and Sky will get them sooner than later and have the showdown with Naomi and Sasha.

