Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 10.12.23  

-Announce Team: Byron Saxton and Wade Barrett

-Taped: Omaha, NE

-Fastlane video package. I enjoyed the show greatly. It was very much a “send the crowd home happy show.” I actually thought Nakamura might walk out as Champion (or Priest) because so many faces were going over.

Nikki Cross vs. Kiana James

-So, HHH must be back in full charge of creative as we are back to RAW vs. NXT for this show. Cool! Wade gives a good rundown of James and what her character is. Cutthroat businesswomen that will use her feminine ways to manipulate men or use her money to buy what she wants. Cross with a crossbody to start. but she charges and gets sent to the floor. James notes that she is in the 1%. Cross goes after Byron again as she wants a kiss and Saxton wishes he had his bear spray, but they took it off him at the airport. Back in the ring James gets a belly to back suplex for two. She then lays the bad mouth as she tells Nikki to shut up. She lays in the boots in the corner and does a backflip into a charge in the corner. Cross back with a shot to the ribs, but James drops her with a sidewalk slam for two. She hooks a body scissors and rolls over for a pin attempt that gets two. James throws some forearms to the back as the crowd rallies Nikki. She sits back to force a break and ducks a clothesline before hitting one of her own. Cross gets a dropkick to the knee and hits a running splash in the corner. Bulldog is blocked as James sends Cross into the corner. 401K from James gets two! Cross kicks in the corner and snaps off a Tornado DDT. Purge neckbreaker gets the pin at 5:08.

Winner: Nikki Cross via pin at 5:08

-Solid match as they did well with the five minutes and got the crowd into the match. I am happy to see the NXT kids back on this show. **

-Axiom vs. Akira Tozawa is our Main Event!

-Back to RAW as Drew McIntyre interrupts Seth Rollins and he wants a World Title Match. He wants Seth as close to 100% as possible, so throws out the challenge for a match at Crown Jewel. Seth accepts and then gets attacked by Damian Priest. Prison Dom heads down with the briefcase and a ref, but Drew stops that noise.

-Later in the night, Judgment Day blame JD McDonagh and tell him to take care of Drew. Sucks for JD!

-Next week Judgment Day gets their rematch for Tag Gold.

-Becky Lynch has her auto-biogprahy coming out next year. You can preorder now!

-Back to RAW as Bronson Reed wins a Triple Threat Match against Ricochet and Chad Gable to earn the next crack at GUNTHER. HOSS FIGHT!

-Tegan Nox video package that covers her blowing her knee out….twice. They did a Network Special on her road back years ago, and you can find my review of that here.

-Fastlane sets records for the show and WWE shows in Indy!

-Back to RAW as we join Becky Lynch vs. Tegan Nox in progress for the NXT Women’s Title. Good match and good showing by Nox as Becky let her get in a good bit of shine. Nox taps out, but gets the handshake from Lynch to put her over.

-WWE and NFL have partnered for NFL Titles. Go Niners!

-SmackDown Season Premiere: Roman Reigns returns and HHH will be there as well.

Axiom vs. Akira Tozawa

-More NXT vs. RAW! This could be fun! Axiom rolls out of an arm hold and we start fresh. Axiom takes Tozawa down by the leg, but Tozawa escapes and it’s another stalemate. Tozawa with a side headlock that Axiom rolls into a one count. Axiom floats over and gets a front facelock and then rolls over into another cover for one. Side headlock from Axiom and back to the mat where Tozawa gets a head scissors. Axiom escapes with a head stand and ties up the legs of Tozawa and tries a surfboard, but Tozawa floats over for a one count. They trade standing switches and Tozawa lands a strike, but gets caught with a backslide. Bull Hammer from Tozawa which pops Wade on commentary. Axiom back with a head kick that sends Tozawa to the floor. Moonsault by Axiom from the top rope to the floor! Crowd loved that! That sends us to our break at 3:00.

-Roman Reigns returns this Friday on SmackDown’s season premiere. HHH will be there as well.

-Back at 5:20 with Axiom getting a Fisherman’s Suplex for two. Axiom heads back up top and gets caught on the way down with a dropkick. Tozawa with a heavy kick to the back followed by a slam and standing senton for two. Tilt-a-whirl backbreaker gets two for Tozawa! He then hooks a headlock as the crowd starts rallying Axiom. He fights back but gets slugged down by Tozawa. Heavy chop from Tozawa and another. Axiom returns fire and hits a sweet dropkick! Tozawa misses a clothesline and Axiom gets a German Suplex for two. They each start snapping off kicks that miss and Tozawa PLANTS Axion with a high angle German Suplex. Damn! Tozawa up top but Axiom meets him up there. SPANISH FLY FOR TWO! Tozawa back with a right hand and a spinning head kick. Tozawa heads up top and shoves Axiom off this time. Tozawa comes off with the Senton for the pin at 10:08.

Winner: Akira Tozawa via pin at 10:08

-This was fantastic as they hooked the crowd with this one and Axiom looked great. Tozawa played the heavy in this one and let Axiom fight from underneath which the crowd totally bought. Go and check this match out as Tozawa showed a little of what he can do when allowed and Axiom got to show off a bit as well. ***1/2

-Back to RAW as Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso have their celebration interrupted by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Go watch the Fastlane Press Conference to see a tipsy Cody and Jey try to answer questions.

-Crown Jewel commercial!

-RAW: GUNTHER vs. REED! RIPLEY vs. BASZLER! TAG TITLE MATCH!

-Back to RAW as we join Cody/Jey vs. KO/Sami in progress. This was what you would expect from the talent involved. The crowd loved it! We get the final 5:00 of the match here. Cody and Jey get the win with the Co-D.

