Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 10.28.21  

Season Finale of Season 3 of Dark Side of the Ring is tonight so look for my review sometime after midnight. Also, another plug for my review of Halloween Havoc 1996. Next up I will be looking at Survivor Series 1996. Now, we move to Main Event and see the new faces of this show now that the previous main stays are part of SmackDown.

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Veer vs. Jaxson Ryker

-Veer is now on his own as Jinder and Shanky are on SmackDown. As a Pirate’s fan, I feel obliged to mention Veer was once in the Pirates’ minor league system. If kept short and hard hitting this could be a decent HOSS fight. Lockup to star and Veer shoves Ryker away. Another go and Ryker gets an arm wringer and throws some blows, but gets caught with a right hand. Veer throws an elbow strike and some more clubbing blows. Veer misses a splash in the corner and gets tossed shoulder first into the buckle. The two men collide in the middle of the ring with no give, but Ryker follows with a flying shoulder to get a two count. Ryker to an arm hold and thankfully it doesn’t last long. Clothesline is ducked and Veer gets a leaping splash. Veer drops a forearm which gets a generous two count as he was out at one. Neck crank from Veer as this isn’t the Hoss Fight I was hoping. Clothesline from Veer, though Ryker stays on his feet. Side walk slam from Veer gets another two count. An elbow is missed, and Ryker comes out of the corner with a clothesline. He hits a running knee in the corner and gets a crossbody for two. He heads up top which wakes up the crowd, but misses a falling headbutt. Veer gets two running splashes and The Million Dollar Arm Clothesline finishes at 5:35.

Winner: Veer via pin at 5:35

-Felt longer than it was, but the result was right as Veer looks to have more upside than Ryker at this point. At least Veer has some kind of presence about him. *1/2

-Highlight package from Lesnar/Reigns at Crown Jewel! Reigns wins thanks to The Usos.

-This past week on SmackDown Roman Reigns puts Heyman in his place and calls out Brock Lesnar.

-Back with Brock Lesnar showing up and destroying Reigns in a tremendous brawl. Lesnar also takes out some refs, officials, and a cameraman. Pearce then suspends Brock indefinitely and Brock doesn’t take that news well. Pearce gets destroyed for sins.

-Highlights of Lynch/Belair/Banks at Crown Jewel! Becky retains!

-Back to SmackDown as Charlotte and Becky exchange titles and not much else is said here. It’s actually edited to show just a normal exchange of titles.

-Veer is coming to RAW. Weird to show that here after we just saw him open this show.

-Back to RAW as Lynch/Belair continue their issues. Becky is done with Bianca and it leads to a brawl with a kendo stick involved. Next week it’s Lynch vs Belair for The RAW Women’s Championship!

John Morrison vs. Apollo Crews (w/ Commander Azeez)

-Well, there’s one of our new faces for Main Event. Lockup to start and Crews shoves off, but Morrison pops right back up. Another go and Morrison tries a takedown, but gets stuffed and Apollo shoves off again. Quick roll-up for Morrison gets two and then the standing shootings star press gets another two count. Crews rolls to the floor, but Morrison is out with a twisting suicide dive. Morrison leaps off the steps over Azeez, but Crews catches him and hits an over belly to belly suplex as we take our standard commercial break.

-Back with Crews landing a running elbow, but Morrison gets mount position to land some strikes. Crews rolls through and sends Morrison to the floor where Azeez mows him down. Crews gets a two count off that and throws some more strikes. Morrison fights back, but gets cut off again. Ground and pound from Crews. He heels on the crowd for a bit and then drops an elbow for a two count. Standing release vertical suplex (with a long delay) and Crews is quite pleased with himself. Crews goes to a headlock on the mat as this is starting to drag a bit. Morrison must realize it as he fights back and lands a Pele kick. He throws more kicks in the corner and gets a leg lariat. Springboard chuck kicks gets a two count. Pump kick from Crews gets a two count as he blocked a bulldog. Morrison gets an arm drag and then a spinning head kick. Starship Pain is blocked, but Morrison lands a shot. Azeez trips Morrison off the top and Angle Slam finishes at 8:46.

Winner: Apollo Crews via pin at 8:46

-This was fine as Morrison continues to be the JOB guy on Main Event to the younger guys. Better than just staying in catering I guess. Not sure how long Crews’ stay on Main Event will be as I assume he will be in the US Title picture on RAW sooner than later. **1/4

-Back to RAW as Big E gets interrupted by Rollins, Rey Mysterio, Kevin Owens and Finn Balor. That leads to a ladder match between the 4 of them to see who gets the next show for E’s WWE Title.

-Back to RAW for the Fatal 4 Way Ladder Match and it was quite good as you would expect considering the talent involved. Rollins (the only heel in the match) gets the expected win. Rollins/Big E should be fun as it is actually fresh and WWE can bring up their NXT history.

