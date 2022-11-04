Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 11.03.22  

-My Survivor Series 97 Retro Review should be in a few days as we look back twenty-five on one the most important and historic nights in pro-wrestling. For now though, it’s another episode of Main Event. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: Dallas, TX

Kiana James vs. Dana Brooke

-Rematch from last week as Brooke got the win, but James gave her a cheap shot after the match. Brooke gets a quick take down and throws some hands. She charges in the corner and gets caught with an elbow, but ducks a clothesline and gets a slam. She yells at James as James complains to the ref about a hair pull. James bails between the ropes and tells the ref she needs a second. We go again and Brooke plants James on her face and gets a slam followed by a splash for two. Handspring elbow in the corner from Dana and then she gets a handstand choke. James grabs the hair to turn the tide and stomps the ankle. James goes to a chinlock as the crowd gets behind Dana. She rallies and gets a flapjack that sends James to the floor. James has had enough and grans her bag to leave. She then tosses the bag in the ring to distract the ref, lands a punch and gets a roll-up for the upset at 4:19.

Winner: Kiana James via pin at 4:19

-Last week was a better match as this one was more about letting James show off her character a little more. I appreciate they played off of last week’s match. 1/2*

-Back to SmackDown for the greatness of The Bloodline opening segment. Roman wants Sami and Jey to settle things and make peace. Jey unloads with why he hates Sami and Sami tells him the Tribal Chief wants peace. “Man, I don’t give a damn what the Tribal Chief say,” The audible gasp from the crowd and Roman’s reaction is amazing. I have seen that clip dozens of times and it still make my jaw drop. The greatness continues as Sami tells Roman that Jey isn’t feeling very Ucey. Roman cracks first and then Jey absolutely loses it as he turns from the camera. Roman telling Jey to “stand right here,” is fantastic. Jimmy trying not to die behind them while Sami knows he is killing them is top notch stuff. We need a Solo cam just so we can see what he was doing. Roman tells them if they don’t figure things out then Sami will become Sami Uso. Everything about this was tremendous!

-This Friday on SmackDown (on FOX thanks to rain in Philly) it’s Liv vs. Sonya No DQ and GUNTHER defends his IC Title against Rey Mysterio.

-Recap of everything that has been going down between Shelton and Truth on Main Event the last few weeks.

-Backstage Truth is talking to Little Jimmy and gets stopped by Duke Hudson and Von Wagner. They mention they face Truth and Shelton tonight. If Truth and Shelton can’t get on the same page, Hudson thinks Truth should team with Little Jimmy. If Truth can win, Duke will pay for Little Jimmy’s college tuition. Truth helps Shelton will get here as apparently he has left the arena.

-Back to RAW as Lashley and Lesnar come face to face. Brock didn’t come for a sit down interview. He wants a fight and you don’t have to ask Lashley twice. The HOSS BRAWL is on as HHH sends out security, officials, and wrestlers to break them up. He threatens to call off the match if they touch each other before Saturday. This was good!

-Truth is backstage and is trying to fire up Little Jimmy, but Little Jimmy takes off. Truth calls him a coward. Oh man, not Little Jimmy! What would John Cena think?

-Roman/Logan Crown Jewel commercial!

Duke Hudson and Von Wagner vs. R-Truth and ?

-Truth doing his rap while someone is dressed up like Heath Ledger’s Joker is perfect. Truth thinks Shelton has lost his confidence and has been trying to help him get it back. He wonders what John Cena would do in a situation like this and goes through the catchphrases. He is here to fight! Truth is going to go it a lone it seems. Hudson to start and he locks up with Truth. He misses a strike in the corner and Truth is able to land one. He hooks a side headlock and then dances to fluster Hudson. Duke charges and ends up getting sent to the floor. Back in the ring Hudson gets a running shoulder block and makes the tag to Wagner. He lands some shots but Truth rallies and fights off both men for a few seconds, but the numbers catch up to him as we take a break.

-Drew/Karrion Cage Match at Crown Jewel!

-Back with Hudson in control with a neck crank. Wagner in and he gets a backbreaker as the crowd is not happy with what is happening to Truth. To his credit Truth avoids a charge in the corner and gets a belly to back suplex. Shelton Benjamin sprints down to the ring but Hudson cuts off the tag. Truth hits an enziguiri and the hot tag is made to Shelton. He runs wild on Hudson and gets an anklelock, but Wagner makes the save. Shelton tosses him with a German Suplex and one for Hudson. Wagner eats a running knee and Hudson gets caught with a spinning heel kick. Shelton hits the dive over the top to floor on both men as the crowd pops. Truth gets the tag and hits a Five Knuckle Shuffle on Hudson. Wagner tries to run in, but gets alley-ooped into Pay Dirt and one for Hudson gets the pin for Truth at 8:00.

Winners: Shelton Benjamin and R-Truth

-Everything after the break when Shelton showed up was a lot of fun. Too bad the early part was a bore. Good pay-off to the Truth/Shelton story on this show and I wonder what they do though if Truth is really injured from his NXT match. **

-Viking Raiders vignette!

-They run down the Crown Jewel card!

-Back to RAW as Roman Reigns showed up and had Paul Heyman sell the match with Logan Paul. The Miz interrupts and brings up that he brought Logan Paul into the WWE and can help Roman if he helps him with Lumis. Roman is offended that people keep mentioning what happens if Logan knocks him out, when people she focus on him knocking Logan out and to prove a point he Superman punches Miz. He then goes God mode as he cuts a promo to the camera as he walks up the ramp.

