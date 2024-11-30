Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review: 11.14.24  

-As a reminder this review only cares about the matches. All the recap stuff is ignored since it’s from shows 2-3 weeks ago. Maybe by Jan the show will be uploaded on Netflix in a timely manner.

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Vic Joseph

-Taped: Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, Michigan

R-Truth vs. Chad Gable (w/ American Made)

-This counts as star power for this show! Hot start as the crowd starts a “What’s Up?” and “You Suck” dueling chant. Truth dances to start to frustrate Chad and then does some dancing with Gable including making his break dance. Gable is done with the game and clips the knee as we take a break at 1:18.

-That WCW Pack for 2K looks sweet and cool to heat Luger’s music again.

-Back at 1:48 with Gable working the knee while the crowd chants “Gable sucks.” Gable with a dragon screw leg whip. Northern Lights Suplex gets a two count! Gable heads up top, but Truth rolls and Gable splats trying a splash. Truth runs through his John Cena offense including a Five Knuckle Shuffle. The Creeds jump on the apron and Truth nails them. Gable almost runs into Ivy and Truth uses that to get a roll-up for two. Truth tries a kick, but Gable catches the leg and the ankle lock gets the submission at 4:00.

Winner: Chad Gable via pin at 4:00

-Just a short match to fire up the crowd. They could do so much more, but did what they needed and I found it enjoyable. **

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn

-We have seen this match a few times on this show in 2024, so I guess it makes sense to get one more before the calendar rolls to 2025.

-Carter starts with Dawn and after getting knocked down, Carter gets her own knock down and walks across Dawn’s back. Chance in and she hits Fyre with a dropkick. Carter monkey flips Chance into a Fyre in the corner and then into Dawn in the corner as well. Carter gets a two count and hits the bottom rope springboard legdrop for two. Blind tag made by Fyre and she trips Carter from the floor. Fyre off the bottom rope with a knee to the back of the neck for two. Fyre with a Gourdbuster and then a Meteora from Dawn. She also knocks Chance off the apron for good measure. Tarantula from Dawn which lets Fyre get a free shot. That gets two! Carter nearly gets the tag, but Dawn yanks her down by the hair. A second go and now the hot tag to Chance. She runs wild and gets a head scissors on Fyre. Dawn and Fyre run into each other. Chance with a Lung Blower on Dawn, but Fyre decks her. Blind tag by Carter and she gets a roll-up and once kicked off she springs off the ropes and lands a kick. Dawn makes the save. Carter with another roll-up for two. Carter and Chance finish at 5:37 with the 450 Splash/Neckbreaker combo which I am sure has a cool name, but I can’t remember.

Winners: Katana Chance and Kayden Carter via pin at 5:37

-I’ve always liked Carter and Chance since they started showing up on 205 Live before it became Level Up. Both these teams are true teams and work so well together. That happens when you let people stay a team and work together for years. **1/2

