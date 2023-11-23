Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 11.23.23  

-Happy Thanksgiving! Lots of food consumed yesterday as my work closed early and had a Thanksgiving lunch where we all brought something to share. Last night there was Thanksgiving dinner at my house for my wife’s side of the family. Later today we head to my sister’s house to dine with my side of the family. Finally, later tonight I shall watch as my 49ers look to take a strangle hold on the NFC West Division. Go Niners! One final note, thank you to everyone that reads anything I write. It’s still pretty surreal to me that people take the time to read my thoughts, recaps, and reviews of pro-wrestling. Eight-year-old me would think this is the coolest thing ever. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Byron Saxton and Wade Barrett

-Taped: Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI

Apollo Crews vs. Myles Borne

-Sweet! Borne is another one of my Level Up kids that I have seen grow up and now he gets a shot on Main Event. Borne was born with a hearing impairment and overcame to win a bunch of titles as an amateur wrestler. He is the guy that years back everyone was saying looked like Randy Orton. He has had an attitude change as he is no longer the happy to just be here babyface he was positioned as when he debuted. Apollo controls with a side headlock and after a rope running sequence, he catches Borne with a dropkick. To the corner where Crews gets the mounted 10 count punch and Crews really plays to the crowd with it. Gorilla Press, but Borne rakes the eyes to escape and he sends Crews shoulder first into the post. Borne stomps away in the corner and gets a double stomp to the back for a one count. Crews punches back but gets caught with a snap powerslam for two. Just like Orton! Crews back with a Stinger Splash in the corner followed by a clothesline. Leaping clothesline and a kip up pops the crowd. Now the Gorilla Press and he drops Borne like The Ultimate Warrior used to do. Standing moonsault gets a two count! Another Stinger Splash is missed and Borne gets a neckbreaker for two. Barrett notes that was a nice predatory move. I see what he did there! Crews back with a pump kick and he hits the frog splash for the win at 5:13.

Winner: Apollo Crews via pin at 5:13

-Just your normal Main Event match which is fine. The crowd was into Crews and Borne looked solid for what he was asked to do. **

-Von Wagner vs. Joe Coffey later!

-Back to RAW last week as we get a video package covering the Tag Title Match between Judgment Day and Cody/Jey. Drew McIntyre drills Jey with a Claymore and that gives the win to Judgment Day. Drew then stands next to Rhea Ripley and they shake hands to end the show.

-Don’t Try This At Home Or Anywhere! I just noticed they include Drew taking a swing at Corbin with his sword and cutting the ropes in half as part of the PSA. I mean, I assume no kid at home is looking to grab their closest Claymore sword and swing on someone, but I guess you need to cover all the bases.

-Back to SmackDown as the new Damage CTRL lays out a challenge for War Games! The teams brawl and later in the show, Aldis lets Team Bianca know they need a fourth member by the end of the show. Damage CTRL take out all the available women on SmackDown’s roster, so Charlotte has to make a call. Damage CTRL come out for another attack, but Becky Lyncy comes through the crowd and team Bianca has a fourth. The crowd is happy about that one! EVERYONE HIT EVERYONE!

-Ruffles is giving us the power to vote for which teams get the advantage. Again, vote for Damage CTRL, and if not, WWE should rig the vote.

-Back to RAW as we join Xia Li vs. Becky Lynch in progress. Easily, Li’s best WWE match to date as she is finally given a real chance to do something. Becky gets the win, which isn’t shocking, but Li had a very good showing. The key is now on the follow-up with her.

-Damage CTRL show up through the crowd, but so do Charlotte, Shotzi, and Bainca. EVERYONE HIT EVERYONE…AGAIN! The crowd would really like it if security would let them fight. Cole yelling about this being the 37th Survivor Series, just gave me one of those moments when I realize I am getting old.

-Backlash is heading to Paris, France! Taking Backslash international each year would be cool. Still waiting for everyone’s heads to explode when they do a PLE in the Tokyo Dome.

-Back to RAW as The Miz and GUNTHER spit fire in a war of words to sell their Survivor Series Match. Great stuff here as Miz can always bring it on the mic, and GUNTHER went toe to toe with him. GUNTHER bullying Miz because he doesn’t belong in the sport and tying it to Miz being bullied as a kid is cool. He notes Miz should be in the crowd with all the other weirdos. The crowd responds with a USA chant which you don’t hear often with GUNTHER out there. GUNTHER shuts that down and calls the crowd weak and insecure. Man, has a point! GUNTHER thinks Miz needs to be bullied some more! “Defend yourself, big Superstar.” The crowd is begging Miz to fight back and pop when he throws blows, but GUNTHER boots him down. Miz with a mule kick to the balls and he drops GUNTHER with a Skull Crushing Finale. This was great and for some reason, them being dressed in suits added it it. Nothing wrong with a good suit game! I wouldn’t know as I work a a vet office and usually have a t-shirt and scrub pants, but I something break out dress pants and a polo.

-Zoey Stark video package covering her Battle Royal win that gave her a shot at Rhea Ripley’s World Title. They meet at Survivor Series!

-This Friday on SmackDown: Judgment Day vs. The Street Profits: Tag Titles; The Grayson Waller Effect with Kevin Owens as the guest.

Joe Coffey vs. Von Wagner

-This is Coffey’s Main Event debut and I guess this is actually NXT vs. NXT. I like the RAW vs. NXT format better for this show, but let’s see what they got. Von with a leaping shoulder tackle and then a clothesline out of the corner. Wagner spills Coffey on the floor and Coffey challenges him to come out. Wagner accepts, punches Coffey in the mouth and throws him back in the ring. Wagner then dumps Coffey again and we take a break at 2:10.

-Back at 3:43 with Coffey fighting back on the floor. He lets us know that he runs this! Back in the ring, Coffey avoids a big boot and throws some body shots in the corner. He talks some more and poses like Taz in the 90s, which proves to be a mistake as Wanger hits him with a head-butt. Coffey shakes it off and gets a backbreaker. Coffey with a handstand into a back-splash for two. He hooks a submission and pulls on Wagner’s ear for extra effect. Wagner fighting from underneath is a little weird. He fights back, but Coffey catches him with a knee. Wagner gets a backdrop and hits a leaping clothesline. Belly to back suplex followed by a running splash in the corner. Double under hook slam gets a two count. Chokeslam is blocked and Coffey throws another head-butt. He springs up the ropes and gets a body-press. Coffey gets caught with a knee to the face for two. Coffey goes to the eyes and hits a Glasgow Send-Off followed by All The Best for The Bells for the upset pin at 8:32.

Winner: Joe Coffey via pin at 8:32

-Started slow, but they hit each other hard enough to make this a solid match. Coffey winning was a bit of a surprise, but I am okay with it. **

-Video package on the issues with LWO and Santos’ turn on Rey Mysterio. I assume they had to accelerate the turn because of Rey’s injury, so this was all good. They blow-off should have some juice, and I wonder if they do it at Mania?

-Back to SmackDown as Santos explains his turn and he sides with everything Dom had to say about his father. Santos had the idea for the LWO and Rey had to bring in an outsider like Carlito. Santos also should have been US Champion, buy Rey took the spot. Zelina comes out and she is pissed. Santos tells her they are done, so she slaps the taste out of his mouth. Perhaps he should call a certain someone in NXT that has managed him previously? Santos also attacks his former LDF members to really drive home the heel turn. The fans chant for Carlito and he is out to make the save. It will be Carlito vs. Santos at Survivor Series.

-WAR GAMES video package! OZZY!

-Back to RAW as Team Cody is needing a 5th partner and after Seth and Sami note they had no luck finding a partner, Cody says his guy picked up and he is in.

-Back to RAW as Drew McIntyre and Jey Uso did battle to determine which team gains the advantage for War Games. WWE just doesn’t like fake coin tosses! Thankfully, Drew gets the win as Judgment Day will have the advantage at War Games. With the match over, EVERYONE HIT EVERYONE! Team Cody put some chairs to good use to clear the ring and Cody teases the fans with who their 5th member will be. The crowd chants for Randy, but he’s not here tonight which probably annoyed the crowd. Now, to be fair, Cody said he made the call, so unless Randy just happened to be in the city, there was no reason for him to show. Again, sucks for the crowd expecting him though.

