Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 12.23.21  

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

R-Truth and Akira Tozawa vs. Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez

-Truth reacting to Apollo’s CGI lions is a nice touch that makes Truth a National Treasure! Truth wishes Apollo a Merry Christmas and wishes one to the crowd as well. He accidentally bumps Azeez and pays for it. Azeez fires him in the corner and wants Tozawa. Truth fires Tozawa up and yeah, that’s not going to help, but the crowd is into it. Tozawa sticks and moves before getting crushed in the corner. He eats another splash and a tag is made to Apollo. He stomps away in the corner and follows with a slam. Slingshot Senton looked like it completely missed, but it gets a two count. Tozawa flips out of a belly to back and makes the tag to Truth. He runs wild for a bit and goes through his John Cena offense which is always a great running joke. AA is escaped, but Truth hits a flying forearm for two. Tag back to Tozawa and he comes off top with a missile dropkick for two. Tozawa misses a head kick and gets caught with an enziguiri. Tag to Azeez and Tozawa lands some shots to stun Azeez but he gets caught coming off the top rope. Ugly backbreaker from Azeez. Truth gets caught by Crews with a boot to the face and The Nigerian Nail finishes Tozawa at 5:31. Weird finish as Azeez seemingly botched a cover and the ref had to readjust and wait to count.

Winners: Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez via pin at 5:31

-Just a match that was fun for a few seconds and kind of went BLAH from there. *1/2

-Back to SmackDown 2 weeks ago as Sami Zayn comes to the ring in a wheelchair with male nurses and he threatens to sue over what Brock did to him. Heyman interrupts and then Brock interrupts leading to Canadian Alpha Males bonding. Brock gets reminded who he is by Heyman and destroys Sami and the two nurses. Kayla Braxton later asks Paul how Roman is going to react.

-Back to Smackdown as Roman Reigns (w/ Usos) wants answers from Paul Heyman. Roman tells Paul he wants the truth and asks why he is protecting Brock Lesnar from him. Paul is great here as he is so conflicted and broken hearted as he tells Roman that he is protecting Roman from Brock Lesnar. Then we get the greatness of Roman hugging Paul and thanking him for 40 years of service to his family. “I love you my Tribal Chief.” Roman then fires Paul and hits him with The Superman Punch. AMAZING! Out comes Brock and he smokes The Usos before shrugging off chair shots and catching Reigns with the F5 and then one more for good measure.

-Back to RAW as Liv cuts a promo on Becky and we get forage of her showing up at Becky’s private gym and attacking her with a kendo stick. Except, she hit someone who looked like Becky and now the brawl is on as Becky wears her out with the kendo stick for a bit. Liv fights bear and gets in some licks before Becky bails. Becky is out on RAW to confront Liv and the battle on the mic a bit.

-SmackDown on Christmas Eve: Charlotte defends her Title against Toni Storm. 12 Man Gauntlet Match to become #1 contender to IC Title.

Veer Mahaan vs. T-Bar

-Lock-up to start and they jockey for position around the ring. T-Bar lands a knee and goes to a side headlock. Veer breaks and then gets a side headlock of his own. T-Bar goes to the beard to break and then exchange shoulders with Veer winning the battle as T-Bar gets sent to the floor. T-Bar drops Veer throat first on the ropes and delivers shoulders in the corner. Veer responds with some right hands and works T-Bar over in the corner. Veer misses a charge in the corner and catches his shoulder on the ring post. That sends us to our commercial break.

-Back with T-Bar dropping elbows on the wrecked shoulder. He hooks a submission, but Veer fights out. He throws more blows, but a knee to the gut stops that noise. Veer gets a slam and the charging splash in the corner. Sidewalk slam followed by the leaping elbow for two. Veer fires T-Bar off, but T-Bar bounces back with a running boot. Sit-out chokeslam gets a two count. Veer reverses a whip and gets his leaping Thesz Press. Million Dollar Arm doesn’t finish as Veer plants T-Bar on his head with a modified neckbreaker into a DDT at 7:29.

Winner: Veer Mahaan via pin at 7:29

-At some point he will end up on RAW, but I assume this new face push is what is causing the delay as they are testing if out on this show and in front of fans before RAW. This was ok. **

-Back to RAW 2 weeks ago as Bobby Lashley runs the Gauntlet to get to Day 1 and the WWE Title Match.

-Back to RAW as Big E interrupts MVP and Lashley and they are interrupted by Owens and Rollins which leads to a brawl and then the Tag Match we all expected.

-Back to RAW as we join Big E/Lashley vs. Rollins/Owens in progress. Good match as you would expect with the talent involved. KO and Rollins leave Big E and Lashley laying before celebrating.

