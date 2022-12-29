Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 12.29.22  

-It’s the final Main Event of 2022 and like in the years past, I will rank every match from this show in a countdown column in the next few weeks. Let’s get to it!

-No live RAW this past week, so this is also a show full of clips! Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and mentions we will see highlights from the best of the WWE in 2022 and go back to highlights from SmackDown.

-To the video as we head back to SmackDown and catch the ending of The Usos vs. Hit Row. The Usos finish Top Dolla with The 1D to retain.

-Stanford tells us Bloodline top moments will be coming up after the break.

-Sami Zayn tells us this was the most memorable year of his career and one of the most memorable ever in WWE. That’s all thanks to The Bloodline and specifically, The Tribal Chief. Sami tells us that it is time to acknowledge our Tribal Chief. We see the debut of Solo at Clash at The Castle. Highlights of The Usos as they become the longest reigning Tag Champions of all time. Sami jokes he has needed the Bloodline book because at times they all say words he doesn’t know. Sami says the highlight for him was War Games when they embraced him and he became a full-fledged Ute! Apparently The The Ones!

-Stanford hypes SmackDown’s massive main event with Cena/Owens facing Sami/Roman.

-To the video as we get the John Cena video package that was played during his 20th Year Celebration. Great stuff and John is still a mega-star and needle mover. Great video package with everyone giving Cena his flowers. The reaction for him tomorrow should be insane. Austin puts over Cena and you know, if they want a dream match…I mean, that would sell a lot of tickets.

-Austin Theory hype package! He defends his US Title against Seth Rollins on RAW this Monday. Also Bianca Belair defends her RAW Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss.

-Video package on Bianca’s rise from Track Star to NXT Star to WWE Superstar and Face of The Women’s Division.

-Video package on all the surprise returns: Ronda Rousey, Braun Strowman, Damage CTRL, Candice LeRae, Hit Row, Valhalla, Emma, Baron Corbin, The Good Brothers, Mia Tim, Legato Del Fantasia, Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, and Bray Wyatt. Thanks for all the returns Papa H!

-Of course they were missing one and that was the return of Cody Rhodes. We get highlights from his interview with Jackie and Graves on The Best of RAW, so this is a clip from an interview on a clip show! We get to see Jackie and rocking her big read bow! Cody isn’t down for a 4th match for Seth as he has his eyes set on something else. Cody talks about his performance in HIAC with the torn tit (shout-out Pat McAfee) and he was told he wasn’t going to hurt it any worse, so there was no doubt he was working that night. I give it my vote for Match of The Year just because of the effort by both men.

-Even on a clip show, Lacey Evans is still training with The Marines!

-Logan Paul video package including him throwing out the challenge to Roman Reigns.

-To the video as we see the close of Roman/Logan at Crown Jewel! Fantastic match that had people buying that Reigns could win the match on several occasions. The high spot was Logan streaming video with his phone as he jumped off the top rope and delivered a frog splash to Reigns through a table. Logan also destroyed his knee apparently! The Usos, Jake Paul, and Solo all get involved. Roman gets the win with The Spear to continue his monster reign as Champion.

-Video package on LA Knight and his troubles with Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy. This past week, Bray snapped as he stumbled over his words and attacked a cameraman.

-Video package on Austin’s return to the ring at WrestleMania and his win over Kevin Owens. I just rewatched that match and it was a blast. Huge credit to KO for delivering there and I am sure he the time of his life.

-SmackDown Tomorrow: KO/Cena vs. Roman/Sami, Sheamus vs. Solo, and Raquel vs. Ronda for the SD Women’s Title.

-To the video as we join the #1 Contender’s Gauntlet in progress. Raquel, with one arm, gets the win as she goes through 2 women and then gets the win over Shayna Baszler, who was added as a mystery entrant by Ronda.

