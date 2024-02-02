Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 2.1.24  

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Road Dogg (wasn’t expecting that)

-Taped: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

-Royal Rumble recap video package. I enjoyed the show, but man that CM Punk injury sucks.

Xia Li vs. Gigi Dolin

-Lockup to start and Xia Li gets a take down. She stands on the hair off Gigi and then plays to the crowd. Dolin gets an armdrag and Li seems frustrated. Dolin goes back to the arm and works that for a bit. The crowd starts a chant for Gigi and she responds by sending Li into the ropes, hitting a Rear View, and then a basement dropkick for two. Li avoids a charge which has Dolin bouncing throat first off the ropes. She buries Gigi’s head under the ring skirt and buries a knee to the head. Dolin fights back with a chop, but Li uses her educated feet to land some strikes for two. Kick to the chest from Li gets another two count. Li hooks a Camel Clutch which lets the crowd rally behind Gigi. She is able to escape and gets a leg trip. Li misses a knee in the corner and Gigi starts to goes crazy with punches. Head kick from Gigi which leads to a STO for a two count. Dolin uses her boot to wash the face of Li and looks for the Gigi Driver, but Li escapes. She hits a Cyclone Kick for the pin at 5:47.

Winner: Xia Li via pin at 5:47

-The crowd was into Gigi and it was simple, but okay match. This was fine. *1/2

-Don’t Try This at Home, School, Levi’s Stadium, or Anywhere. Well, I guess there was that one time it was okay to do at Levi’s Stadium. Just my long winded way to work in a 49er reference so I can say, GO NINERS!

-Hulu commercials!

-Cody Rhodes wins The Royal Rumble by last eliminating CM Punk. Punk was my pick and obviously a good thing they didn’t pull the trigger and have him win.

-Back to RAW as Cody Rhodes is ready to make WrestleMania XL official, but here is Seth Rollins. It has come out this was an audible due to Punk’s injury as they need to add some drama now to who Cody is going to pick. It has to be Roman because it is time for him to lose the Title. Seth pleads his case why Cody should choose him and the World Title. Good promo from Rollins, but the shot at Hogan seemed unnecessary. To call out Hogan for politics and then say Dusty Rhodes would be going for the workhorse Title and not playing politics is certainly a call. Again, I want Cody to pick Roman and call out Seth for trying to ride his coattails to a WrestleMania Main Event.

-Hulu commercials! Hey GRONK, I have you making the kick so make me some money.

-Back to RAW as Bayley finally gets her Royal Rumble win. I did have this one right, but most people did as Bayley was the biggest star they have on the women’s roster that hasn’t won a Rumble yet, and I didn’t think it was time for a repeat winner yet. Bayley stands with Damage CTRL and takes credit for them taking over WWE. Much like Cody, Bayley seems ready to make her decision, but Rhea is here. She has some words, but gets attacked from behind by Nia Jax. They will likely settle things in Perth where Rhea will be the conquering hero returning home.

-Hulu commercials!

-Naomi and Liv Morgan return to WWE at The Rumble! Jade Cargill stole the show!

Luca Crusifino vs. Julius Creed (w/ Brutus Creed)

-I have seen plenty of matches from Luca on Level Up and this is his Main Roster debut. For those unaware Luca is the wrestling lawyer and is from Pittsburgh, which I never knew. Julius gets shoved after a lock up, and that’s a mistake by Luca. Julius starts throwing him around the ring and Luca has had enough as he tries to leave the match. Julius chases and tosses Luca back into the ring. He hooks a side headlock, nbut gets shoved off. Delayed sell from Luca off a clothesline, but that’s apparently the gag as Julius was playing possum. He throws Luca over his head with a suplex and gets a splash in the corner. A second attempt is countered by Luca. He dumps Julius on the apron and gets a neckbreaker over the top rop. That sends us to a break at 2:15.

-Only 10 seconds of Hulu commercials!

-Quickly back to the match as I believe my account skipped some commercials. Julius drives Luca into the corner, but Luca bounces out and hits a snap DDT. Blake lets us know that Luca was a standout at Duquesne University, which is cool. Luca hooks a front facelock, but Julius just uses his raw strength to break. Belly to Belly suplex from Julius and another. How about a third? Here’s a fourth! Why not a fifth? Half a dozen works as well! The straps come down and Julius pops the crowd with a Standing Shooting Star Press for two. The fans bought that as the ending. Luca kicks the knee and gets a modified neckbreaker for two. Creed back with some forearms. He gets a release German Suplex that flips Luca. The Unnecessary Clothesline finishes for the pin at 6:26.

Winner: Julius Creed via pin at 6:26

-This was solid as it is fun watching Julius toss people around the ring. These two kids need work and getting shots on Main Event will only help. **1/4

-Back to RAW as CM Punk has to break the bad news that he has a torn triceps and will miss WrestleMania. That’s heartbreaking as by all accounts Punk seemed genuinely happy to be back in WWE and I wanted to see him at Mania. Drew McIntyre interrupts and he is more than happy to take credit for taking Punk out. He has been ruthless on social media with the shots at Punk, and I’m all for it. Punk tells Drew that when he returns he is coming for him first. Drew attacks and Punk tries to fight him off, but he only has one functioning arm. Drew attacks the arm but here is Sami Zayn for the save.

-Elimination Chamber! Perth, Australia! Going to be an early morning for us in The US, which I am looking forward to actually. Breakfast with a WWE PPV!

-Back to SmackDown as The Kabuki Warriors are the new Women’s Tag Team Champions. Carter and Chance get their rematch this Monday on RAW!

-Back to RAW as our Main Event was Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre and it was darn fine match as you would expect. Drew gets an accidental low blow and that lets him hit The Claymore for the pin.

-Thanks for reading!