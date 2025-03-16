Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 3.13.25  

-Welcome to Main Event and I am excited to see this one as these matches were taped during RAW at MSG. That usually means a hot crowd and people fired up to perform. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Vic Joseph

-Taped: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

Akira Tozawa (w/ Maxxine Dupri and Otis) vs. Ludwig Kaiser

-I am sure the people working this show are jacked to be out there in a packed MSG. Lockup to start and Kaiser shoves Tozawa on his ass and lets us know this is light work. He powers Tozawa into the corner and pats him on the head. Tozawa fires off a chop and then another. Whip to the corner is reversed, but Tozawa dropkicks the knee and Kaise goes head first into the middle buckle. Tozawa up top but Kaiser hits the ropes to knock Tozawa off balance. Step-up enziguiri and then Kaiser goes to the ground and pound. He sends Tozawa shoulder first into the post and then hits a basement dropkick. Rolling DVD and Kaiser mocks Tozawa again. “Ludwig sucks,” chant from MSG. Kaiser pushes Tozawa around which pisses him off and he starts his comeback. He snaps off a ran and hits a Shining Wizard. TOZAWA-MANIA! Tozawa heads up top and hits a missile dropkick. Kaiser tolls to the floor and Tozawa follows with a suicide dive. Up top and the Senton hits knees from Kaiser. Running kick followed by Conniver Screwdriver for the pin at 5:04.

Winner: Ludwig Kaiser via pin at 5:04

-Solid match that went as you would expect. Alpha Academy continue to be the workhorses of this show on the men’s side. **1/2

-SmackDown hype for this week’s (last night’s show in Barcelona).

-Back to SmackDown from 8 days ago as LA Knight regains The US Title from Nakamura!

-Back to RAW as Jey Uso gets a win over Grayson Waller. Theory attacks after the match and Jey takes him out, but here’s GUNTHER from behind and he puts Jey to sleep!

-This Summer: Clash in Paris! That crowd has a lot to live up to from the last time WWE had a PLE in France.

-RAW comes to Brussels this week. Someone call Jean-Claude Van Damme. You know HHH would love to have him there as I assume he has watched Bloodsport and Kickboxer a thousand times.

Joaquin Wilde (w/ Cruz Del Toro) vs. Penta

-The MSG crowd is really excited to see Penta! Handshake to start and Penta immediately shoots in for a take down. They trade trips and we get a stalemate as the crowd approves. They have a battle to see whose chant gets a louder response and Penta wins that one easily. Penta ends up on the floor and WILDE SPRINGS FROM ONE SIDE OF THE RING AND CLEARS AND THE CORNER TO HIT A SENTON. Wow! That sends us to a break at 1:50. He got some great height on that and looked all the more impressive as he cleared a set of ropes on the dive.

-Back at 3:17 with Penta in control. He misses a charge in the corner and hits post. Wilde goes after the arm with elbows. The crowd starts a Penta chant to get him back in this match. Wilde continues to work the arm as the crowd is just waiting on Penta to get going again. Commentary mentions Wilde is a former 2 time X Division Champion and that’s still weird to hear. Penta is back with a kick and hits a tope con hilo! Head kick from Penta and he heads back up top. He hits a cross-body for a two count as commentary mentions George Kittle. BANG BANG! NINER GANG! Head stand kick in the corner gets two! Wilde blocks a boot and snaps off a DDT. He hooks a spinning armbar, but Penta shifts the weight for a two count. Superkick from Wilde, but Penta hits a backdrop that turns into a powerbomb. That looked rough but the crowd popped for it. Penta Driver finishes at 7:37.

Winner: Penta via pin at 7:37

-Good match, but I know they can do more. It accomplished what they wanted to though and MSG loved Penta. **3/4

-Hype video covering Punk vs. Rollins! Cage Match next!

-WrestleMania Vegas! I’ve always wanted to go to Vegas, but I don’t have that kind of money.

-Back to RAW as Cody airs his grievances and cuts a fired up promo against John Cena with shots fired at The Rock and Travis Scott. Cody notes that 17 won’t happen as he gets the heartbreaking job of beating his hero. He’s the Captain now. I know he meant captain of a sports team but it really came across like he was taking over a ship.

-Back to RAW for the awesome Punk/Rollins cage match. Just a fantastic match that had MSG rocking. The crowd explodes as Roman Reigns returns and pulls Rollins out of the cage (giving him the win) to give him a deserved ass beating. Roman unleashes hell as he wrecks Rollins and then turns to see Paul Heyman consoling Punk in the cage. Uh oh! Roman beats the crap out of Punk as well and we are well on the way to the much rumored Triple Threat Match between these men.

