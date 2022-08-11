Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 8.11.22  

-Ali tweeted about the show this week, so I am expecting something good here. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: Cleveland, OH

Cedric Alexander vs. Shelton Benjamin

-Hurt Business and former Tag Champions explode! Cedric shoots in for a leg, but I mean, what is he thinking? Shelton escapes easy and dominates on the ground leading to Cedric scrambling for a rope to break. Cedric: “You big. I get it.” They fight over wrist control and Shelton gets dumped, but skin’s the cat back in. Belly to back escaped as Cedric lands on his feet. He gets a head scissors take over and lets Shelton hear about it. Cedric looks for a handshake, but Shelton tosses him into the corner. He charges and Cedric avoids and gets a roll-up for two. Shelton slugs him down and hits a few slams. Powerslam gets a two count. Shelton gets a bearhug, but Cedric elbows his way out. Shelton just tosses him with a release German Suplex. Nice! Cedric rolls to the floor to create space. Shelton chases, but Cedric goes back in and then catches Shelton with a dropkick. Charge by Shelton misses in the corner and Cedric snaps off a Tornado DDT for a one count. The crowd is into this one! Suicide Dive is blocked by a well placed knee from Shelton. Powerbomb into a pin gets two, but Shelton holds the leg and gets an anklelock. Cedric turns that into a victory roll for the flash pin at 4:51.

Winner: Cedric Alexander via pin at 4:51

-Fun little match here as you would expect from these two. The crowd was into it due to the history of the two and this would have been a BANGER given about 5 more minutes. Real good for opening Main Event match though. **1/2

-Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler at Clash at The Castle!

-Back to SmackDown as Roman Reigns holds court after beating Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. He respects him, but he hates that man. He hates Brock because he tried to kill The Wiseman. Prayers up for The Wiseman! ROMAN SAID HOSPITAL! TRULY A NEW ERA! Hulu censors Drew McIntyre saying “Tribal Queef.” Drew wants a fight now, but familiar music hits and the screen goes black and white as Karrion Kross returns and beats down Drew McIntyre. It’s great to see his full NXT presentation (including Scarlet) being brought to the Main Roster. Hour Glass is placed in the ring…Tick Tock…

-Roman/Drew at Clash at The Castle!

-Video recap of Edge being turfed from Judgment Day and then returning at SummerSlam as he wants to kill what he created. Edge then hits Dom Mysterio with a spear thanks to a well timed save by Rhea Ripley. That was executed beautifully!

-Back to RAW as Edge tries to explain himself and Dom isn’t buying it as he shoves Edge and walks off.

-WrestleMania in LA! Tickets on Sale this weekend! Personally, I am looking forward to 2024 when it is in Philly and I plan on going.

-Back to RAW as we join Finn Balor vs Rey Mysterio in progress. Fun match and Finn actually gets a win. The best running gag in wrestling continues as Rhea Ripley distracts Rey by dragging out Dom’s lifeless body. Edge and Priest brawl through the crowd during the match as well before Rhea brings out Dom. At some point Rhea probably needs comeuppance and may I suggest bringing Lita back to join Edge.

-Ali vs T-Bar is our Main Event Main Event tonight!

-Back to RAW as we join Kai/Sky vs. Tamina/Dana Brooke in progress. Dakota and Iyo get the win and advance to round 2 of the Women’s Tag Championship Tournament. This Monday it’s Nikki/Doudrop vs. Asuka/Alexa Bliss.

-Riddle will return to RAW on Monday likely setting up the delayed match with Rollins for Clash at The Castle.

Mustafa Ali vs. T-Bar

-This could be fun! Ali sicks and moves to start, but gets mowed down with a shoulder. Oh wait, these are former stablemates as well. We have a theme for this show! Head scissors from Ali sends T-Bar face first into the middle rope. Ali counters moves in the corner and gets a bulldog for two. Nasty bump as Ali gets tossed face first into the middle buckle. That looked nasty! T-Bar boots Ali to the floor and then gives chase. Ali lands a boot to the face and charges, but gets flapjacked into the ring post as we head to a break.

-DX gets the A&E Bio treatment on Sunday. DADDY ASS!

-Back as we see a replay of Ali taking the header into the buckle. Ali flips out of a suplex and hits a superkick. T-Bar takes his head off with a clothesline and tries a powerbomb, but Ali counters to a DDT. That spiked T-Bar like he was RVD taking a piledriver. Head kick from Ali and he rolls into a neckbreaker. Running boot in the corner sends T-Bar to the floor and Ali follows him out with a suicide dive. Ali heads up but T-Bar rolls out of the way of the 450. Ali comes off again, but gets booted in the stomach on the way down. High Justice gets a two count! T-Bar heads up top, but misses the moonsault. Ali with a poison-rana, but T-Bar is out at two. Damn! Ali heads up, but gets crotched. T-Bar slugs away and then they fight on top. Ali hits a sick Canadian Destroyer from up there and the 450 finishes at 9:28.

Winner: Mustafa Ali via pin at 9:28

-Wonderful match here from both men and right now Match of the Year for this show. That ending sequence was sick and got a big reaction from the crowd. More of this please! ***1/2

-Back to RAW last week as Ciampa beats AJ Styles to earn a US Title Match.

-Back to RAW as Lashley wins a hard fought match against Ciampa. Good stuff from those two!

-Back to RAW as AJ Syles and Miz brawl after AJ took Miz from ringside during Ciampa/Lashley.

-Clash at The Castle commercial!

-GUNTHER defends his IC Title Friday against Nakamura. Could be a BANGER! I was hoping they would save it for Clash at The Castle. They better have something for GUNTHER on that show.

-Back to RAW as we join AJ Syles/Miz in a No DQ Match in progress. As has become a trend, another very good match with AJ Styles getting the win. Dexter Lumis gets escorted out by police as he is the latest to return to WWE.

