Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 9.22.22  

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: San Jose, CA

Dana Brooke vs. Tamina

-Hey, it’s a 24/7 Title sighting! The Title isn’t on the line here, but we can see that it still exists. Lockup to start and Dana gets a shove and flexes over it. She lands on her feet off a hiptoss and connects with an enziguiri. The crowd is rather hot for the start of this one. Tamina gets in a kick and hits a slam for two. Tamina hooks a chinlock as the crowd tries to rally Dana. She fights out but runs into an elbow. Heavy forearms in the corner followed by a whip to the opposite corner. Tamina hits the corner butt splash (the camera angle made that look killer). Tamina misses a charge in the corner and goes shoulder first into the post. Dana gets a roll-up for three, but apparently it was only two even though Tamina didn’t kick out. The crowd boos that one and I don’t blame them. Someone screwed up there! Tamina lands an elbow as even KP and Saxton are annoyed by the call. Tamina heads up, but Brooke brings her down with a slam and hits a neckbreaker for the win at 5:00.

Winner: Dana Brooke via pin at 5:00

-That messed up pin killed anything with this one. The crowd was actually into this one and they were going along fine until then. 1/2*

-Back to SmackDown as Logan Paul recaps Roman Reigns appearance on his podcast which is just a way to setup a match between the two at Crown Jewel. Paul Heyman returns with The Bloodline and tells Logan to watch what he says.

-The next day a press conference in Vegas makes it official: Roman vs. Logan at Crown Jewel. “I am the table.”

-Mustafa Ali is backstage looking for advice from R-Truth. He drops some knowledge from his childhood hero, John Cena including “you can’t feel me.” Ali tries to correct him, but Truth lets him know that is why he is confused. “You are right here.” Chad Gable laughs at Ali for going to Truth for advice when he should have asked him. This is all for tonight’s Main Event: Ali/Shelton vs. Alpha Academy.

-Back to RAW as Lashley successfully defends his US Title against Seth Rollins. Great match! Riddle gets involved to continue his feud with Rollins.

-Later in the show Riddle explains his actions as he just wants his rematch with Rollins.

-Back to RAW a few weeks back as Edge beats the crap out of Dom which leads to Rey asking for mercy for his son. Judgment Day hit the ring and take out Rey, so they can destroy Edge.

-Back to RAW as we join Riddle/Rey vs. Priest/Balor in progress. Fun match with Rhea getting involved and then Rollins paying Riddle back. Rey can’t pull the trigger on hitting his son and that leads to Judgment Day using the numbers to get the win.

-Backstage Riddle and Rollins are pulled apart from each other backstage. Rollins tells Riddle to pick the time and place for their match and Riddle picks Extreme Rules and a Fight Pit Match. AWESOME! Go check out Thatcher vs. Riddle from their Fight Pit Match in NXT. Great stuff!

-Riddle vs. Priest and KO/Gargano vs. Alpha Academy next week!

-Ali is backstage going over strategy with Shelton. Shelton thinks it’s cute as he asks Ali if he is a former IC, US, or Tag Champion. He tells Ali to keep his ears open, mouth shut, and watch his lead.

-Back to SmackDown as The Brawling Brutes win a 4 Way Match to earn a Title Match this Friday against The Usos. Also Roman Reigns returns and Otis vs. Brain!

Mustafa Ali and Shelton Benjamin vs. Alpha Academy

-Shelton and Gable start and they do some nifty chain wrestling mixed with counters and escapes. Shelton uses his size and power to gain an advantage, so Gable tags out to Otis. He clubs Shelton on he back but runs into an elbow in the corner. Clothesline has no effect so Shelton tries again and get smashed to the mat. Gable back in, so Ali tags himself into the match. Shelton and Ali work well together which surprise Shelton as they clear the ring. That sends us to our commercial break!

-Back with Gable in control of Ali. He hooks an armbar as the crowd tries to rally Shelton. Hard whip to the corner and a tag is made to Otis. He sends Ali face first into the corner in a sweet bump! Otis stands on his chest and then fires him into the opposite corner. Elbow drop from Otis and tag back to Gable. He hits a sweet bridging belly to belly suplex for two and goes back to the arm. “Ali” chant from the crowd and he rallies. He sends Otis off the apron with a dropkick and finally gets the hot tag to Shelton. He runs wild and gets a suplex on Gable for two. Backbreaker draws Otis into the ring and he ends up getting tossed back to the floor. Ali hits a suicide dive on him. Shelton hits a running knee in the corner and a superkick. Ali wants the tag, but Shelton tells him he has it taken care of. He relents though and makes the tag to Ali. Otis pulls Shelton to the floor as Gable counters Ali into a release German Suplex. With Shelton out on the floor, The Alpha Bomb finishes at 9:52.

Winners: Alpha Academy via pin at 9:52

-Fun little match here with an actual story between Ali and Shelton. The talent involved guaranteed something solid here. Thankfully, even with the break, they were given a little more time that most matches on this show get. Alpha Academy winning is the right choice as well and it was clean while also continuing the Ali story on Main Event. ***

-Back to RAW two weeks back as Damage CTRL win the Tag Titles.

-Back to RAW this week as Damage CTRL get their celebration. Bianca, Alexa, and Asuka interrupt. Bayley takes shots at Alexa as she is a shell of her former self and it leads to Bayley vs. Alexa for later in the night.

-Back to RAW as we join Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss in progress. Damage CTRL and Asuka/Bianca get involved. Bayley gets the win and Damage CTRL rule the ring to close the night. Bayley tells Bianca she wants her title match at Extreme Rules.

