Leon Cage Recalls Advice That Will Ospreay Gave Him

Leon Cage recently revealed the advice that he received from Will Ospreay earlier this year. The British independent star got attention for his springboard powerbomb, and he revealed in an interview with the I Love Wrestling that Ospreay reached out to him to tell him to stay the course.

“Will Ospreay has actually reached out to me and just said, keep doing what I’m doing, whatever,” Cage said (per Fightful). “He was just giving me general advice, which is really nice because it obviously shows that I’m doing something right in wrestling.”

Cage has worked for a number of promotions in 2024 including New Wave Wrestling, ATTACK! Pro, RevPro and more.