Leon Ruff Comments On His WWE Release

As we reported last night, WWE released thirteen people from their NXT brand including Bronson Reed, Mercedes Martinez and Bobby Fish. One of the people cut, Leon Ruff, took to Twitter to comment on his exit from the company.

He wrote: “I was able to compete against and earn respect from wreslters I looked up to. Make an impact in/and inspire the wwe universe. And everyday I got to go to work with my best friend. Thank you all for the love -Leon”