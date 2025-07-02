Leon Slater Previews ‘Interesting Fight’ In Style Clash With Moose At TNA Slammiversary

Leon Slater is well aware that he will have a clash of wrestling styles with Moose at TNA Slammiversary, and he says that will lead to an interesting fight. Slater will challenge Moose for the X-Division Championship at Slammiversary, and he spoke with Jim Conlan for a new interview promoting the match. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On the different styles between the two: “Although the X-Division was built on that flyer vs. flyer action like you were saying, I feel like there’s always kind of been an underbelly of these styles clashing, even back to when Samoa Joe was in the X-Division or Abyss was in the X-Division at one point I feel like me and Moose is just another chapter in that book, you know what I’m saying?”

On Moose’s athleticism: “The lessons I’ve learned from watching these previous styles clashes is obviously leading us to July 20th at Slammiversary with me and Moose. Moose is a freak, man. I’mma tell you straight, Moose is a freak. He can do everything I do, but he’s 6”5 and 240 plus. So I have a hell of a challenge on my hands. The styles clashing is what makes interesting fights and I think it’s going to make an extremely interesting fight and an extremely interesting win for the boy on July 20th.”