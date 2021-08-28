Leva Bates On Her Reaction To Meeting Tony Khan For the First Time

During an appearance at Planet Comicon (via Fightful), Leva Bates revealed her first impression to meeting AEW President Tony Khan at the event to announce the launch of AEW.

She said: “So the first time I actually met him was at the pep rally in Jacksonville when we announced what AEW was. He was so cool, ‘Hey Britt, I’m Tony, nice to meet you. I’m such a big fan,’ which was so cool. Early on when I was negotiating, he was so supportive of me being a dentist, and that was it for me because this guy’s like a dream boss. He’s gonna let me do two jobs, two Plan A’s. He’s not going to just make me commit to him and him only. I don’t have to report to the Performance Center every day of the week, I get to be a dentist and then also get to wrestle on TV. So he’s the perfect boss for me in my opinion. The first time I met him, I’ll be honest, I didn’t know what he looked like. So I was walking down the ramp and I saw him from the back. He was wearing a blue suit, with Chucks, with glasses and messy hair. I swear to God, he looked like the Tenth Doctor and it was awesome. My nerd brain went, ‘Oh my God, I’ve got the coolest boss ever,’ just because he looks like Doctor Who. So I was like, ‘Oh my God, hi.’ So that was my literal first impression of him was Doctor Who. But he’s just the greatest. He really wants to listen to us and work with us and make a good product. I mean, obviously, it’s business, it’s making money, but he wants to put out a good product and if the product is good it will make money. You know what I mean.“