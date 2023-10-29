wrestling / News

Leva Bates Shares Story of How Bray Wyatt Helped Her Backstage in WWE NXT

October 29, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Earlier today, former AEW and WWE talent Leva Basted shared a story via X (formerly Twitter) about the late Bray Wyatt (nee Windham Rotunda), along with how Wyatt helped her deal with her nerves backstage when she was appearing on NXT.

Bates also dressed up as Wyatt in tribute to him for Halloween. You can read her comments below:

“Story time: years ago I was doing the pants of blue thing. I was nervous & absolutely anxious, since I was the odd one out. I wasn’t signed, but I was being used a lot. I felt like a thorn in most people’s sides because this was kind of unheard at the time.

But one day in catering, Bray randomly struck up a conversation with me. Honestly about nothing, small talk and whatnot, but he oddly put me at ease. He didn’t have to do that, but he did. He probably didn’t even think anything of it, but it meant a lot to me.

So today I honor Bray Wyatt one of the only ways I know how: to wrestle as him. Thank you, Bray, for the entertainment, inspiration and your kindness”

