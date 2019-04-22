wrestling / News

Leva Bates Won The Role Of AEW’s Librarian, Or Did She

April 22, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Leva Bates

Cody Rhodes has announced on Twitter that Leva Bates has been cast in the role of The Librarian for AEW. However, The Young Bucks then announced that Peter Avalon got the role. Once they saw Cody’s post, they were obviously confused.

The Librarian role was originally announced on social media back in March with the option for fans and wrestlers to audition through videos for. Fans campaigned on Twitter for Bates to get it, among others.

Obviously this is a developing story on social media that we’ll keep you updated on.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Leva Bates, Peter Avalon, The Librarian, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading