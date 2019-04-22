Leva Bates Won The Role Of AEW’s Librarian, Or Did She

Cody Rhodes has announced on Twitter that Leva Bates has been cast in the role of The Librarian for AEW. However, The Young Bucks then announced that Peter Avalon got the role. Once they saw Cody’s post, they were obviously confused.

The Librarian role was originally announced on social media back in March with the option for fans and wrestlers to audition through videos for. Fans campaigned on Twitter for Bates to get it, among others.

Leva Bates is the one and only #TheLibrarian pic.twitter.com/Nm7DInMzaa — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 22, 2019

Peter Avalon is the one and only #TheLibrarian. pic.twitter.com/Plx3Pz2Lfk — The Young Bucks® (@MattJackson13) April 22, 2019

Wtf — The Young Bucks® (@MattJackson13) April 22, 2019

… I’m the evp — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 22, 2019

Obviously this is a developing story on social media that we’ll keep you updated on.