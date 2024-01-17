Lexis King Reflects On Being In NXT Breakout Tournament, Facing Carmelo Hayes At NXT Deadline

Lexis King looked back at his participation in the NXT Breakout Tournament and his match with Carmelo Hayes At NXT Deadline in a recent interview. King spoke about the topics during his interview with Chris Van Vliet on the latter’s Insight podcast and you can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his matches in the tournament: “To go out there in Round 1 with [Dion Lennox]. Just an incredible monster powerhouse of energy, in his first TV match was really big for me — to sort of break in a young new talent with a ton of potential. And then on the flip side of that coin, I go out there with a guy with tons of experience [in Riley Osborne]… Having the confidence to go with a guy [already at] a high level, but then having the confidence to elevate someone else still learning and to make it easy for them, I feel like I’m becoming such a well-rounded performer.”

On facing Carmelo Hayes at NXT Deadline: “Don’t even get me started on my first PLE match with Carmelo Hayes. Me and him go back to the indies. To be able to kind of go full circle with that, it was amazing… Working with somebody like him, who is already at a high level in NXT. I’m right there with you, I’m getting the same level of reaction, I’m working the same rate as you. It’s clear that nobody’s outworking each other. We’re selling for each other and making each other look like stars. It was just a match made in heaven.”

On his experience in NXT thus far: “There’s this process here that prepares and grooms people for these big moments. Where in the past, I was just sort of thrown to the wolves, if I fail now, it’s like, ‘Alright, what am I missing here or what did I mess up?’ They don’t set you up to fail here, which is a great thing for me.”