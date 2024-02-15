– During a recent edition of AEW Unrestricted, AEW and ROH broadcaster Lexy Nair discussed some of the recent segments she’s worked on with Dalton Castle in ROH, praising Castle’s creativity. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Lexy Nair on Dalton Castle: “But today, and what I’m in right now, Dalton Castle, he just lights up my world. He’s a train wreck that you can’t take your eyes off of and I love being a part of it. Right now, he’s feuding with Johnny and Taya, they’re also just so great and so good at what they do in terms of being so campy and cheesy but in the best way possible. It goes without being said, I love working with Athena and now Nyla. The cool thing about all of these people, everyone, it’s such a collaborative effort.”

On talents asking for her feedback: “At first, when I was involved consistently in these interviews with them, they would kind of look to me and be like, ‘Okay Lexy, what do you think?’ I’m like, ‘This is about y’all, I don’t really have an opinion, I will do whatever you want me to do.’ It’s great that they do that, but now, even tho I’m not outwardly voicing my opinions, I do feel a little bit more comfortable to go, ‘Well, I feel like it would be cool if we did this.’ It’s so much of a collaborative effort now and I feel comfortable now that I’m in the mix with them and I have more of a close relationship.”

On Dalton Castle’s creativity: “Especially getting to work with Dalton now, some of the stuff we come up with, it’s mostly him — he’s so creative and the way his mind works is just fantastic and he knows his character so deeply. But now our dynamic and what we have, especially because he is a walking train wreck right now, I’m playing off of him like his older sister or his mother who believes in him, but I’m so frustrated with him because he just keeps doing it over and over again. In these moments, in these interviews, it could be about the location, we’re collaborative in that sense. He really allows me to spitball or come up with things. All of the little one liners, that’s just all, he’s just like, ‘Say whatever.’”