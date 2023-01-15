wrestling / News
Los Ingobernables de Japon & Tetsuya Naito Crash NOAH Autograph Signing
– Los Ingobebernables de Japon crashed a Pro Wrestling NOAH autograph signing earlier today in Japan.
This was the shocking moment when L.I.J arrived at the NOAH show today! This follows KONGO and leader Kenoh invading a NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 press conference at the Tokyo Dome to deliver a challenge to the LIJ.
You can view a clip of Naito and LIJ at the autograph session below:
😯 This was the shocking moment when L.I.J arrived at the NOAH show today!
L.I.J, directed by leader Tetsuya Naito, had been invited by KONGO supremo Kenoh! #NJPWvsNOAH #noah_ghc #njpw pic.twitter.com/5OREElbtC2
— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) January 15, 2023