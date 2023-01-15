– Los Ingobebernables de Japon crashed a Pro Wrestling NOAH autograph signing earlier today in Japan.

This was the shocking moment when L.I.J arrived at the NOAH show today! This follows KONGO and leader Kenoh invading a NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 press conference at the Tokyo Dome to deliver a challenge to the LIJ.

You can view a clip of Naito and LIJ at the autograph session below: