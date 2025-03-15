– In a post on her Instagram account, ring announcer Lilian Garcia announced last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown in Barcelona, Spain as her last show as a full-time ring announcer for SmackDown. However, Garcia will still be working with the company moving forward, and she’ll be handling the ring announcing duties for Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC and Peacock, singing at special events, and more. You can see her announcement on the news below:

