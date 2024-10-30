wrestling / News

Lin-Manuel Miranda Dresses as Dominik Mysterio For Halloween

October 30, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Dominik Mysterio Liv Morgan WWE Raw 8-12-24 Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Lin-Manuel Miranda recently spoke about his love of wrestling and said that he was a fan of Dominik Mysterio. In a post on Twitter, he took it a step further by dressing as Dirty Dom for Halloween. He also posed with Mysterio and Liv Morgan backstage at RAW this past Monday.

