Lince Dorado Recalls Capturing Vince McMahon’s Attention During a Creative Pitch

Lince Dorado recently recalled how Lucha House Party was able to really capture Vince McMahon’s interest while they were making a pitch during their time in WWE. The WWE alumnus was a guest on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast and talked about the moment; you can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On getting Vince McMahon’s attention during a pitch: “One of the coolest things I will say that I’ve ever seen. And I’ve never seen this from a writer. I’ve only seen this from Vince McMahon. Myself, Kalisto and Mascara Dagrada (fka Gran Metalik) were having a conversation. I’m talking to Vince, and he’s kind of giving me the same thing where he’s like nodding and just agreeing just to kind of get through the conversation. But then all of a sudden, I think we had said something interesting to him. And I remember reading (Chris) Jericho’s book, and he was like, ‘Never talk to Vince when he’s eating. He’s never going to be interested. And if you ever see him pick up a pen and a pad, he’s probably really interested.’ So at that point, we’re talking, and he’s kind of giving us [his nods], he’s going along with the flow.”

On when he knew they had McMahon’s full attention: “But then all of a sudden, he picks up a pen and a pad, and I just remember going back to Jericho’s book, like, ‘Oh, s**t’ [laughs] Like he’s interested in what we’re saying now. We can’t lose him! We got them here now. When he picked up the pad and pen and started writing a note from what we were talking about. That’s when I knew, like, ‘Okay, we’re not just [job] guys to him. We could be something special. We’re interesting enough.’ That number one, we’re not being cowards and not trying to pitch ideas, but we’re also here talking to him with our balls in our hands and say, ‘Hey man, put the ball in our court. Let us do this and let us do that. Let us entertain. Let us be Superstars.’”