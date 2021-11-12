Lince Dorado Says Report Lucha House Party Asked For Release ‘Almost True’, Metalik Responds To Fans

Lince Dorado says that a report that he and Gran Metalik asked for their releases “almost true.” The two remaining members of Lucha House Party were among the 18 releases last week, and as noted earlier it was reported in the WON that the two asked for their releases after being booked to lose to Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo on the September 13th episode of WWE Main Event.

Dorado posted a reply to the report saying simply that it was “almost true.” It’s not clear what part Dorado is disputing. Meanwhile, Metalik posted to Twitter to comment on a recent write-up in the Observer that he was one of the best high-flyers in the world before he went to WWE, writing:

“I’m still one of the best in the world. Thank you to all those who support me I’m still one of the best in the world #mexicano @davemeltzerWON”

Almost true — Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) November 12, 2021