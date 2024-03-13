Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Big Business: World Title Match & More

All Elite Wrestling will present a special ‘Big Business’ edition of Dynamite tonight, with a World title match and more. The lineup includes:

* AEW World Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Wardlow

* The Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada vs. Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero Miedo & PAC

* Darby Allin vs. Jay White

* Willow Nightingale vs. Riho

* HOOK & Chris Jericho vs. The Gates of Agony