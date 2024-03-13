wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Big Business: World Title Match & More
March 13, 2024 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a special ‘Big Business’ edition of Dynamite tonight, with a World title match and more. The lineup includes:
* AEW World Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Wardlow
* The Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada vs. Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero Miedo & PAC
* Darby Allin vs. Jay White
* Willow Nightingale vs. Riho
* HOOK & Chris Jericho vs. The Gates of Agony
TONIGHT
It's #AEWBigBusiness #AEWDynamite at the @tdgarden in BOSTON!
All the action starts at 8pm ET/7pm CT LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/zWnCvs2dsU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 13, 2024