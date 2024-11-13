wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite:
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS as the build continues for Full Gear. The lineup includes:
* Falls Count Anywhere: Roderick Strong vs. Lance Archer
* AEW Full Gear Contenders Series: The House of Black vs. FTR
* Adam Cole vs. Konosuke Takeshita
* Swerve Strickland vs. Lio Rush
* Jay White & Juice Robinson vs. Hangman Page & Christian Cage
* Britt Baker vs. Penelope Ford
* Mina Shirakawa to appear
* Jon Moxley seizes TBS
* Bobby Lashley to appear
* Will Ospreay to speak
* We’ll hear from Jamie Hayter