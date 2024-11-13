Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite:

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS as the build continues for Full Gear. The lineup includes:

* Falls Count Anywhere: Roderick Strong vs. Lance Archer

* AEW Full Gear Contenders Series: The House of Black vs. FTR

* Adam Cole vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* Swerve Strickland vs. Lio Rush

* Jay White & Juice Robinson vs. Hangman Page & Christian Cage

* Britt Baker vs. Penelope Ford

* Mina Shirakawa to appear

* Jon Moxley seizes TBS

* Bobby Lashley to appear

* Will Ospreay to speak

* We’ll hear from Jamie Hayter