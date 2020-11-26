wrestling / News
Lineup for Next Week's MLW Fusion: Low Ki vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr., ACH vs. Laredo Kid
November 26, 2020 | Posted by
– MLW announced the following matchups for next week’s episode of MLW Fusion during last night’s show. Next week will feature the following opening round Opera Cup matchups:
* Opera Cup Opening Round: Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Low Ki
* Opera Cup Opening Round: ACH vs. Laredo Kid
Richard Holliday defeated TJP and Tom Lawlor beat Rocky Romero in their respective tournament matchups to advance to the next round of the Opera Cup.
