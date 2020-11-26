wrestling / News

Lineup for Next Week’s MLW Fusion: Low Ki vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr., ACH vs. Laredo Kid

November 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
MLW Fusion logo

– MLW announced the following matchups for next week’s episode of MLW Fusion during last night’s show. Next week will feature the following opening round Opera Cup matchups:

* Opera Cup Opening Round: Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Low Ki
* Opera Cup Opening Round: ACH vs. Laredo Kid

Richard Holliday defeated TJP and Tom Lawlor beat Rocky Romero in their respective tournament matchups to advance to the next round of the Opera Cup.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MLW: Fusion, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading