Slimmer’s WWE Evolution 2025 Review  

Welcome to 411’s WWE Evolution 2025 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Atlanta, Georgia. Tonight’s Countdown Show panelists are Michael Cole, Jackie Redmond, Big E, and Wade Barret. We start with a video package for Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria before heading to a video package for Jacy Jayne vs. Jordynne Grace. Next up is a video package for Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley, and then the Countdown Show finishes up with Jackie Redmond and Big E running down the entire card one more time.



Triple Threat Match for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Becky Lynch (Champion) vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria



Bayley levels Valkyria and knocks her out of the ring as soon as the bell rings. Bayley squares off with Lynch, but Valkyria charges back into the ring and levels Bayley from behind. Bayley rolls up Valkyria but only gets a two count. Lynch rolls up both Bayley and Valkyria, but they both kick out at two. Bayley levels Valkyria with a big boot. Bayley and Lynch head to the outside and Valkyria goes for a double drop kicks between the ropes, but Bayley and Lynch catch Valkyria and dump her face-first onto the announce table. Valkyria goes for a tornado DDT, but Lynch blocks and slams her into the ring post. The action returns to the ring, and Lynch slugs it out with Bayley in the middle of the ring. Lynch heads up top and connects with a diving double ax handle slam for a two count. Lynch chokes Bayley across the middle rope, but Bayley gets back to her feet and once again trades punches with Lynch in the middle of the ring. Valkyria heads up top and connects with a diving crossbody to both Lynch and Bayley. Lynch goes for the Manhandle Slam, but Valkyria counters into an arm drag. Bayley ties up Valkyria in the tree of woe and then delivers a sunset flip bomb to Lynch into Valkyria. Bayley connects with a springboard elbow drop to Valkyria in the corner for a two count. Bayley heads up top, but Lynch heads up top with her and delivers a superplex for a two count. Lynch locks in an arm bar on Bayley, but Bayley shifts her weight into a pinning predicament for a two count. Valkyria heads up top and connects with the Peripeteia to both Bayley and Lynch. Lynch goes for the Manhandle Slam, but Valkyria counters into a rollup for a two count. Lynch successfully hits the Manhandle Slam and makes the cover on Valkyria, but Bayley breaks up the pin. Lynch and Bayley trade chops in the middle of the ring. Bayley hits the Bayley-to-Belly on Lynch and makes the cover, but Valkyria breaks up the pin. Valkyria levels Bayley with an enzuigiri and follows up with a Nightwing to Lynch for yet another two count. Bayley hits Valkyria with the Rose Plant and makes the cover, but Lynch dives over Bayley and catches her in a backslide pin for the three count.

Match Result: Becky Lynch defeats Bayley with a backslide pin.

Match Length: 16:23

Slimmer’s Rating: ****¼



NXT Women’s Championship Match

Jacy Jayne (Champion) with Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx vs. Jordynne Grace with Blake Monroe



Grace dumps Jayne to the outside as soon as the bell rings and follows up with a suicide dive. Jayne lands a kick to Grace’s jaw from the apron and then rolls her back into the ring. Jayne locks in a rear chin lock and drags Grace down to the mat. Jayne whips Grace to the corner and charges after her, but Grace floats over Jayne and catches her with a spinebuster. Grace goes for a backslide pin, but Jayne rolls through and catches Grace with a knee to the jaw. Grace hits a sit-out package powerbomb for a two count. Jayne goes for a Vader Bomb, but Grace rolls out of the way. Grace eats a Big Boot from Jayne, and Jayne follows up with a twisting draping neck breaker. Jayne stomps Grace’s face into the mat, but Grace catches Jayne with a sunset flip for a two count. Grace hits a gorgeous stretch muffler suplex. Jayne grabs the title and sets her sights on Grace, but the referee stops her. The title falls to the outside, and Black Monroe picks it up. Jayne whips Grace to the ropes, and Monroe slams the title into Grace’s back. Jayne follows up with the discus punch and gets the three count.

Match Result: Jacy Jayne defeats Jordynne Grace with the discus punch.

Match Length: 10:37

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼



Fatal Four-Way Match for the Women’s Tag Team Championship

The Judgment Day (Champions) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria vs. The Kabuki Warriors



Sane and Perez start the match. Sane levels Perez with a low forearm shot before making the tag to Asuka. Sane hits Perez with a basement drop kick before heading out of the ring. Perez makes the tag to Rodriguiez. Rodriguez works over Asuka before making the quick tag back to Perez. Asuka makes the tag to Bliss, and Bliss takes control of Perez. Perez escapes and tags Zaria. Zaria lifts Bliss over her head, but Bliss floats over and takes out Zaria’s knee. Zaria regains her footing, lifts Bliss, and makes the tag to Ruca. Ruca spins Bliss and dumps her face-first to the mat. Ruca makes the tag to Rodriguez, and Rodriguez splashes Bliss in the corner and makes the tag to Perez. Flair FINALLY gets the hot tag and cleans house. Flair spears Perez but only gets a two count. Asuka tags herself into the match and once again cleans house. Perez makes the tag to Zaria as Asuka tags Sane. Asuka and Sane double team Zaria. Zaria fights back with a double suplex and tags Ruca. Ruca hits Flair with the Sol Snatcher but then eats an inadvertent spear from Zaria. Rodrigues tags into the match and powerbombs Bliss over the top rope and onto several of her opponents on the outside. Rodriguez hits Ruca with the Tejana Bomb and gets the three count.

Match Result: Raquel Rodriguez defeats Sol Ruca with the Tejana Bomb.

Match Length: 10:43

Slimmer’s Rating: ***



WWE Women’s Championship Match

Tiffany Stratton (Champion) vs. Trish Stratus



Stratus takes down Stratton with a side head lock takedown and follows up with an arm drag. Stratton lifts Stratus, but Stratus counters into a modified hurricanrana. Stratton lands a drop kick to the midsection, but Stratus fights back with a hurricanrana off the apron. The action returns to the ring, and Stratus connects with a back elbow shot. Stratus hits a tornado DDT out of the corner and then trades chops with Stratton. Stratton kicks Stratus to the corner and follows up with a Falcon Arrow backbreaker. Stratton fights back and hits a swanton for a two count. Stratton goes for the Prettiest Moonsault Ever, but Stratus counters with the Stratosphere. Stratton again goes for the Pretties Moonsault Ever, but Stratus gets her knees up. Stratus hits the Stratusfaction and gets a looong two count. Stratus heads up top and goes for a moonsault of her own, but Stratton gets her knees up. Stratton hits the Alabama Slamma and follows up with the Pretties Moonsault Ever for the three count.

Match Result: Tiffany Stratton defeats Trish Stratus with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever.

Match Length: 8:37

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½



No Holds Barred Match

Jade Cargill vs. Naomi



Naomi attacks Cargill with the MitB briefcase while Cargill is still making her way down the ramp. Cargill suplexes Naomi on the outside and grabs a table from under the ring. Cargill sets up the table at ringside, but Naomi slams Cargill’s face into the ring post. Naomi grabs a kendo stick and lands a shot to Cargill. Naomi slides a pair of steel chairs and a trash can into the ring but eats a spear from Cargill. Cargill slides Naomi into the ring and grabs a toolbox from under the ring. Naomi sets up a chair in the middle of the ring and slams Cargill’s face onto it. Naomi grabs a chain from inside the toolbox and uses it to choke Cargill against the top turnbuckle. Cargill grabs the chain and uses it to flip Naomi off the top turnbuckle and down to the mat. Cargill wraps the chain around her fist and lands a shot to Naomi’s face. Cargill grabs a video camera and slams it into Naomi’s midsection. Cargill puts Naomi inside the trash can and kicks it into her face. Naomi rolls out of the ring. Cargill drops the toolbox right at Naomi’s head, but Naomi rolls out of the way. Cargill heads to the outside, but Naomi kicks her into the announce table, and the video screen in front of the announce table smokes and sparks when Cargill slams into it. The action returns to the ring, and Naomi grinds Cargill’s eye into the leg of a table. Naomi grabs a chair and knocks Cargill off the ring apron and through the table at ringside. Naomi drags Cargill back into the ring and hits an X-Factor onto a chair for a looong two count. Naomi sets up a table in the ring and puts Cargill on it. Naomi puts a chair on top of Cargill on the table and heads up top, but Cargill springs off the table and nails Naomi with a chair shot to the back. Cargill heads up top with Naomi and hits Jaded from the top through the table for the three count.

Match Result: Jade Cargill defeats Naomi with a top rope Jaded through a table.

Match Length: 11:10

Slimmer’s Rating: ****



Battle Royal for a World Championship Match at Clash in Paris



Nia Jax eliminates several of her opponents as soon as the bell rings. Kelani Jordan gets tosses over the top rope but lands on the eliminated opponents before ending up on the announce table, never having touched the floor to be eliminated. Jordan does a hand stand off the announce table and walks on her hands back to the ring to avoid elimination. Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia double team Ivy Nile to eliminate her. Vaquer and Giulia shake hands before slugging it out in the middle of the ring. Vaquer goes for the Devil’s Kiss on Nikki Bella, but Chelsea Green breaks it up. Jaida Parker eliminates Natalya and then knocks Candice LeRae off the apron to eliminate her as well. Giulia and Zelina Vega brawl on the apron, and Vega bounces Giulia off the ring post to eliminate her. Piper Niven eliminates B-Fab as Lash Legend goes after Zelina Vega. Legend presses Vega over her head and launches her over the top rope for the elimination. Nikki Bella eliminates Alba Fyre and then spears Green. Niven head butts Lola Vice off the apron for the elimination but then gets eliminated by Stephanie Vaquer and Nikki Bella. Vaquer and Bella double team Green and eliminate her. The final four are Nikki Bella, Stephanie Vaquer, Nia Jax, and Lash Legend. Legend big boots Bella off the apron for the elimination. Legend lifts Jax over the top rope and onto the apron. Vaquer and Legend team up to knock Jax off the apron for the elimination, and now we’re down to just Vaquer and Legend. Vaquer drops Legend with a kick to the jaw and follows up with a 619. Vaquer springboards at Legend, but Legend catches her in mid-air. Vaquer delivers the Devil’s Kiss on the apron, and Legend falls off the apron to be eliminated.

Match Result: Stephanie Vaquer wins the Battle Royal, last eliminating Lash Legend.

Match Length: 15:31

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½



Women’s World Championship Match

Iyo Sky (Champion) vs. Rhea Ripley



The bell rings, and Sky and Ripley trade a rapid series of near falls. Sky flips out of a snap mare takedown and stares down Ripley. Sky goes for a sunset flip, but Ripley blocks and stares down Sky. Sky levels Ripley with a drop kick that sends Ripley to the outside. Sky goes for a suicide dive, but Ripley counters with a forearm shot between the ropes. Sky connects with an Asai moonsault before the action returns to the ring. Sky locks up Ripley with a crossface. Sky goes for a 619, but Ripley catches her legs, but Sky locks in a head scissors and slams Ripley’s head into the ring apron. Sky and Ripley brawl in the apron, and Ripley catches Sky with a stiff knee shot to the jaw. Ripley launches Sky off the apron, and Sky slams into the announce table. Ripley whips Sky into the barricade and then slams her into the ring steps. Ripley drags Sky back into the ring and drops her onto the top rope. Ripley locks in a body scissors, but Sky rolls backward into a pinning predicament for a two count. Ripley locks in an abdominal stretch on the mat and works over Sky’s midsection. Sky fights back with a tornado DDT, and now both women are down in the middle of the ring. Sky gets back to her feet and land a double stomp to Ripley’s midsection. Ripley rolls to the outside, and Sky connects with a suicide dive. Sky rolls Ripley back into the ring, heads up top, and connects with a diving drop kick. Sky connects with double knees in the corner and gets a two count. Sky heads up top, but Ripley heads up behind her. Ripley goes for a super German suplex, but Sky flips over and lands on her feet. Sky hits Ripley with a volley of uppercuts, but Ripley goes for a vertical suplex, but Sky floats over and lands on her feet. Sky hits a Poison Rana and gets a two count. Sky heads up top, but Ripley knocks her off balance and delivers a Razor’s Edge. Ripley scoops up Sky and hits a sit-out powerbomb for a looong two count. Ripley goes for Riptide, but Sky counters into a sleeper hold. Ripley slams Sky into the corner to break the hold and heads up top with her. Ripley goes for a suplerplex, but Sky shifts her weight and lands on her feet on the apron. Ripley heads back down to the mat as Sky goes for a diving missile drop kick. Ripley side steps the drop kick, and Sky inadvertently takes out the referee. Ripley hits Riptide, but there’s no referee to make the count. Ripley hits a second Razor’s Edge that sends Sky out of the ring. Ripley charges out of the ring and kicks Sky over the barricade and into the crowd. Ripley beats Sky through the crowd and brutalizes her against a railing. Ripley drags Sky up onto an equipment case and goes for a powerbomb, but Sky grabs a higher equipment case and climbs up. Sky kicks Ripley to the concrete floor and climbs up onto a balcony. Sky dives off the balcony and onto Ripley far below. Sky stomps on Ripley on the stairs and then whips her back across the balcony. Sky climbs over the barricade and charges at Ripley. Ripley sides steps Sky, and Sky slams into the announce table. Ripley rolls Sky back into the ring and then gingerly climbs up on to the announce table. Sky goes for a sunset flip powerbomb off the apron, but Ripley initially blocks, but Sky pulls Ripley into a powerbomb on the floor. Sky rolls Ripley back into the ring and hits the Over the Moonsault as the referee comes back to life. The referee makes the count, but Ripley just manages to kick out. Sky lands a double stomp to Ripley’s chest and heads up top. Sky drags Ripley to the apron, but Ripley slams Sky’s face into the top of the ring post. Ripley heads up top with Sky, but Sky hits a Spanish Fly. Both women are down in the ring… and HERE COMES NAOMI!!! NAOMI CASHES IN MITB AND MAKES THIS A TRIPLE THREAT MATCH!!! Naomi posts Ripley in the corner and hits Sky with the split legged moonsault for the three count. After the match, Naomi quickly heads to the back while Ripley and Sky hug and console each other in the ring.

Match Result: Naomi cashes in MitB and defeats Iyo Sky with the split legged moonsault.

Match Length: 26:17

Slimmer’s Rating: *****