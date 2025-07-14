Naomi Cashes In Money in the Bank, Wins Women’s World Title At WWE Evolution

Naomi is the new Women’s World Champion, cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase to win the main event of WWE Evolution. The main event of Sunday’s PPV saw IYO SKY put her title on the line against Rhea Ripley, a match that became particularly brutal late in the bout when a ref bump meant that Ripley wasn’t able to get the pinfall. Ripley and SKY battled throughout the arena before eventually making their way back to the ring, where Naomi cashed in her briefcase and laid out Naomi for the win and title.

Following the match and the end of the show, SKY and Ripley embraced in the ring as a show of respect and left together.

This marks Naomi’s thirds singles title in WWE and her first run with the Women’s World Championship; she is a former two-time Smackdown Women’s Champion. SKY’s title reign ends at 133 days, having defeated Ripley for the title on the March 3rd episode of Raw.