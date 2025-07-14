wrestling / News

UPDATED: Madusa, Vickie Guerrero, Maryse & More Attend WWE Evolution

July 13, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
UPDATE: PWInsider adds that former WWE star Cherry was also backstage, as was Kiana James who has been out with an injury.

ORIGINAL: A number of WWE legend and celebrities were in attendance at WWE Evolution on Sunday. Tonight’s PPV saw Vickie Guerrero, Madusa, Maryse, Lelani Kai, Torrie Wilson, Melina, Molly Holly, Jazz, Jacqueline, and Ivory in the audience, as was Mark Henry. Stephanie McMahon made an appearance to open the show and interviewed Stephanie Vaquer following her win in the battle royal.

On the celebrity side, the attendees included music producer Metro Boomin, rapper Lil Yachty, and more.

