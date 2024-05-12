wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s A&E WWE Block: Ric Flair vs. Dusty Rhodes On WWE Rivals, More
May 12, 2024 | Posted by
3:00 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – Paige
4:00 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – The Bella Twins
6:00 PM: WWE Rivals: WWE vs. WCW
7:00 PM: WWE Rivals: John Cena vs. Batista
8:00 PM: WWE Rivals: Ric Flair vs. Dusty Rhodes (Premiere)
“Dusty Rhodes, better known as The American Dream, captured the hearts of millions of fans in the 70’s and 80’s.”
9:00 PM: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures – Ultimate Warrior (Premiere)
“In the 80’s and 90’s, WWE fans were captivated by the intensity of Ultimate Warrior, in and out of the ring.”
11:04 PM: WWE Rivals: Trish Stratus vs. Lita