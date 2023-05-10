wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Mox Battles Omega in a Steel Cage

May 10, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, featuring a cage match, two title matches and more. The lineup includes:

* Steel Cage Match: Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega
* AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Daniel Garcia
* AEW Trios Championship: The House of Black (c) vs. Best Friends & Bandido
* Double Jeopardy Match: Claudio Castagnoli (ROH World Champion) vs. Rey Fenix (ROH World Tag Team Champion) – Winner gets shot at loser’s title
* No Holds Barred: Anna Jay vs. Julia Hart
* FTR to Respond to Challenge from Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett
* We’ll hear from Christian Cage

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading