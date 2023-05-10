Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Mox Battles Omega in a Steel Cage

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, featuring a cage match, two title matches and more. The lineup includes:

* Steel Cage Match: Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega

* AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

* AEW Trios Championship: The House of Black (c) vs. Best Friends & Bandido

* Double Jeopardy Match: Claudio Castagnoli (ROH World Champion) vs. Rey Fenix (ROH World Tag Team Champion) – Winner gets shot at loser’s title

* No Holds Barred: Anna Jay vs. Julia Hart

* FTR to Respond to Challenge from Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett

* We’ll hear from Christian Cage