Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Mox Battles Omega in a Steel Cage
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, featuring a cage match, two title matches and more. The lineup includes:
* Steel Cage Match: Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega
* AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Daniel Garcia
* AEW Trios Championship: The House of Black (c) vs. Best Friends & Bandido
* Double Jeopardy Match: Claudio Castagnoli (ROH World Champion) vs. Rey Fenix (ROH World Tag Team Champion) – Winner gets shot at loser’s title
* No Holds Barred: Anna Jay vs. Julia Hart
* FTR to Respond to Challenge from Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett
* We’ll hear from Christian Cage
📣 TONIGHT! TONIGHT! TONIGHT! 📣
A massive #AEWDynamite is lined up, and all the action starts at 8pm ET/7pm CT LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/jMOxIuPIiU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 10, 2023
