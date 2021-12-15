wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming
December 15, 2021 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a special ‘Winter is Coming’ edition of AEW Dynamite tonight, with the AEW World title on the line. Here’s the lineup so far:
* AEW World Championship Hangman Adam Page (c) vs. Bryan Danielson
* Dynamite Diamond Ring: MJF vs. Dante Martin
* Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb
* Wardlow vs. Matt Sydal
