Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming

December 15, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
All Elite Wrestling will present a special ‘Winter is Coming’ edition of AEW Dynamite tonight, with the AEW World title on the line. Here’s the lineup so far:

* AEW World Championship Hangman Adam Page (c) vs. Bryan Danielson
* Dynamite Diamond Ring: MJF vs. Dante Martin
* Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb
* Wardlow vs. Matt Sydal

