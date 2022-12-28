wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW New Year’s Smash
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which has the ‘New Year’s Smash’ theme. It will include the following:
* AEW TNT Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Wardlow
* Falls Count Anywhere, Match 6 in Best of 7 Series: Death Triangle (3-2) vs. The Elite (2-3)
* Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale vs. Tay Melo & Anna Jay
* Ethan Page vs. Bryan Danielson
* Top Flight vs. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli
🍾 🎆 It's time to smash into the new year with #AEWDynamite: #NewYearsSmash TONIGHT LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/Zecdc8BfZp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 28, 2022
