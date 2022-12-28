Lineup For Tonight’s AEW New Year’s Smash

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which has the ‘New Year’s Smash’ theme. It will include the following:

* AEW TNT Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Wardlow

* Falls Count Anywhere, Match 6 in Best of 7 Series: Death Triangle (3-2) vs. The Elite (2-3)

* Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale vs. Tay Melo & Anna Jay

* Ethan Page vs. Bryan Danielson

* Top Flight vs. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli