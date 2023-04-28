wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Special Start Time
April 28, 2023 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, which will have a special start time of 6:30 PM ET. The lineup includes:
* Ricky Starks & Shawn Spears vs. Jay White & Juice Robinson
* Cash Wheeler vs. Jay Lethal
* Anna Jay vs. Ashley D’Amboise
* Naturally Limitless in action
* We’ll hear from The Outcasts
* The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass address the people
