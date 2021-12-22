wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Holiday Bash Episode of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling will present a special ‘Holiday Bash’ themed episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, with a full lineup announced.
* AEW TBS Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Ruby Soho vs. Nyla Rose
* Sting, Darby Allin & CM Punk vs. FTR & MJF
* Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy
* Malakai Black vs. Griff Garrison
* More details on the Owen Hart Cup
* Adam Cole promises a special gift for the Young Bucks
* Britt Baker and Tony Schiavone host a Christmas party
#AEWDynamite #HolidayBash is LIVE TONIGHT at 8e/5p on TNT
–@CMPunk/@Sting/@DarbyAllin v @The_MJF/#FTR
–@orangecassidy v @AdamColePro
-TBS Tournament Semi Finals @NylaRoseBeast v @realrubysoho
–@malakaiblxck v @griffgarrison1
–@RealBrittBaker & @tonyschiavone24 Christmas Party pic.twitter.com/eXX1VDqE1B
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 22, 2021
