Lineup For Tonight’s Holiday Bash Episode of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling will present a special ‘Holiday Bash’ themed episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, with a full lineup announced.

* AEW TBS Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Ruby Soho vs. Nyla Rose

* Sting, Darby Allin & CM Punk vs. FTR & MJF

* Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy

* Malakai Black vs. Griff Garrison

* More details on the Owen Hart Cup

* Adam Cole promises a special gift for the Young Bucks

* Britt Baker and Tony Schiavone host a Christmas party