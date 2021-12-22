wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s Holiday Bash Episode of AEW Dynamite

December 22, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling will present a special ‘Holiday Bash’ themed episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, with a full lineup announced.

* AEW TBS Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Ruby Soho vs. Nyla Rose
* Sting, Darby Allin & CM Punk vs. FTR & MJF
* Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy
* Malakai Black vs. Griff Garrison
* More details on the Owen Hart Cup
* Adam Cole promises a special gift for the Young Bucks
* Britt Baker and Tony Schiavone host a Christmas party

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading