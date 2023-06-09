wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Against All Odds
Impact Wrestling will present their latest Impact+ event, Against All Odds, tonight from the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus. It airs at 8 PM ET and includes the following:
* Impact World Championship: Steve Maclin (c) vs. Alex Shelley
* Impact World Title #1 Contender’s 8-4-1 Match: Bully Ray, Jonathan Gresham, Heath & Nick Aldis vs. Mike Bailey, Moose, PCO & Rich Swann (winning team faces each other in a 4-way)
* Dog Collar Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Killer Kelly
* Impact World Tag Team Championship: ABC (c) vs. The Good Hands
* Impact X Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Chris Sabin
* Impact Digital Media Championship: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Dirty Dango
* Ohio Street Fight: The Design (Deaner, Angels & Kon) vs. oVe (Sami Callihan, Jake Crist & Madman Fulton)
* Trinity & Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans
