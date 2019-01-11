Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Debut On The Pursuit Channel

Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, which is the first episode to air on Anthem’s The Pursuit Channel. It will also be available on Twitch.

*The Lucha Bros vs. Zachary Wentz and Desmond Xavier of The Rascalz.

*Willie Mack vs. Sami Callihan

*Tessa Blanchard in action

*Johnny Impact seeks revenge on Killer Kross.

*The Dark Allie-Rosemary storyline will continue.