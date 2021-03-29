wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW and AEW Dark: Elevation

March 29, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE vs. AEW, Booker T, NXT Wrestling, Nielsen

Both WWE and AEW have new episodes of content airing tonight, with WWE’s latest RAW on the USA Network and a new AEW Dark: Elevation. RAW includes:

* Matt Riddle vs. Sheamus
* Asuka & Rhea Ripley sign contract for Wrestlemania

AEW’s series on Youtube features:

* Jazmin Allure & Tesha Price vs. Hikaru Shida & Tay Conti
* Fuego Del Sol vs. Ethan Page
* Jon Moxley vs. Bill Collier
* Scorpio Sky vs. Mike Sydal
* Alex Gracia vs. Thunder Rosa
* Penelope Ford vs. Leila Grey
* Leyla Hirsch vs. Vipress
* KiLynn King vs. Ryo Mizunami
* Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor vs. Ryan Nemeth & JD Drake
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Danny Limelight
* Rex Lawless & Milk Chocolate vs. The Gunn Club
* Chandler Hopkins vs. Joey Janela
* D3 & Vary Morales vs. The Dark Order’s 5 & 10

