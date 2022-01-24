Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW Includes A Weigh-In and an Academic Challenge

No matches have been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, but three segments have already been scheduled. This includes a weigh-in between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley ahead of their WWE title match at Royal Rumble on Saturday in St. Louis. The lineup includes:

* Weigh-in featuring Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley

* Maryse birthday celebration

* Academic Challenge featuring Alpha Academy and RK-Bro