wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW Includes A Weigh-In and an Academic Challenge
January 24, 2022 | Posted by
No matches have been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, but three segments have already been scheduled. This includes a weigh-in between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley ahead of their WWE title match at Royal Rumble on Saturday in St. Louis. The lineup includes:
* Weigh-in featuring Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley
* Maryse birthday celebration
* Academic Challenge featuring Alpha Academy and RK-Bro