Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV: Athena vs. Nyla Rose, Women’s TV Title Tournament

Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV on Honorclub tonight, with Women’s title match in the main event. The lineup includes:

* 2-out-of-3 Falls Tables Match for ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Nyla Rose

* ROH Women’s World TV Title Tournament First Round: Abadon vs. Viva Van

* ROH Women’s World TV Title Tournament First Round: Robyn Renegade vs. Billie Starkz

* ROH Women’s World TV Title Tournament First Round: Taya Valkyrie vs. Sussy Love

* ROH Women’s World TV Title Tournament First Round: Sandra Moone vs. Red Velvet

* Anthony Henry vs. Ethan Page

* Brandon Cutler vs. Danhausen

* Exodus Prime vs. AR Fox vs. Matt Sydal vs. Komander