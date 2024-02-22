wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV: Athena vs. Nyla Rose, Women’s TV Title Tournament

February 22, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH Ring of Honor Image Credit: ROH

Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV on Honorclub tonight, with Women’s title match in the main event. The lineup includes:

* 2-out-of-3 Falls Tables Match for ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Nyla Rose
* ROH Women’s World TV Title Tournament First Round: Abadon vs. Viva Van
* ROH Women’s World TV Title Tournament First Round: Robyn Renegade vs. Billie Starkz
* ROH Women’s World TV Title Tournament First Round: Taya Valkyrie vs. Sussy Love
* ROH Women’s World TV Title Tournament First Round: Sandra Moone vs. Red Velvet
* Anthony Henry vs. Ethan Page
* Brandon Cutler vs. Danhausen
* Exodus Prime vs. AR Fox vs. Matt Sydal vs. Komander

Joseph Lee

