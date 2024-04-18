wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Tag Team Title Match and More

April 18, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Impact Image Credit: TNA

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact on AXS TV tonight, with a tag team title match and more. The lineup includes:

* TNA World Tag Team Championship: Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers (c) vs. Motor City Machine Guns
* Hammerstone vs. Guido
* Rosemary vs. Jody Threat
* We’ll hear from Nic Nemeth

