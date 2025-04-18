Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

WWE will present this year’s Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony tonight in Las Vegas, which streams on Peacock and Youtube. The show starts at 1 AM ET. The Class of 2025 inductees include:

* Triple H (inducted by Shawn Michaels)

* Lex Luger (inducted by DDP)

* The Natural Disasters

* Michelle McCool (inducted by the Undertaker)

* Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart (inducted by CM Punk)

* WWE Legacy Inductees Kamala, Dory Funk Sr and Ivan Koloff