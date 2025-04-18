wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

April 18, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Hall of Fame logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present this year’s Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony tonight in Las Vegas, which streams on Peacock and Youtube. The show starts at 1 AM ET. The Class of 2025 inductees include:

* Triple H (inducted by Shawn Michaels)
* Lex Luger (inducted by DDP)
* The Natural Disasters
* Michelle McCool (inducted by the Undertaker)
* Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart (inducted by CM Punk)
* WWE Legacy Inductees Kamala, Dory Funk Sr and Ivan Koloff

