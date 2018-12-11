wrestling / News
Lineups For WWE Smackdown, 205 Live, NXT UK, NXT TV, & WWE MMC
December 11, 2018
Here are the early previews for this week’s episodes of WWE Smackdown, 205 Live, NXT UK, NXT TV, & WWE Mixed Match Challenge…
WWE Smackdown
* Charlotte vs. Asuka
* Naomi vs. Mandy Rose
WWE Mixed Match Challenge
* Bayley & Apollo Crews vs. Alicia Fox & Jinder Mahal
* Asuka & Miz vs. Carmella & R-Truth
WWE 205 Live
* Non-Title Match: Champion Buddy Murphy vs. Noam Dar
NXT UK
* 3PM ET: “Trent Seven and Joe Coffey take to the ring to settle their problems. Plus, Killer Kelly, James Drake and more!”
* 4PM ET: “Eddie Dennis and ‘Bomber’ Dave Mastiff meet in a hard-hitting main event. Zack Gibson and James Drake make their intentions known.”
NXT TV
* EC3 vs. Kyle O’Reilly
* Ricochet defending the North American Championship