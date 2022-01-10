wrestling / News
LinkedIn Names Stephanie McMahon As One of the Top 20 Voices In Sports
January 10, 2022 | Posted by
LinkedIn has named Stephanie McMahon as one of the top twenty voices in sports, along with names like Alex Rodriguez and Stephen A. Smith.
The article reads: “From launching an NFT marketplace to creating an unprecedented pipeline for college athletes to join the WWE, McMahon is shaping the future of the decades-old professional wrestling franchise. As WWE’s Chief Brand Officer, she is giving a voice to women across the industry and has been named one of the most powerful women in sports by AdWeek.“
