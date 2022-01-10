LinkedIn Names Stephanie McMahon As One of the Top 20 Voices In Sports

LinkedIn has named Stephanie McMahon as one of the top twenty voices in sports, along with names like Alex Rodriguez and Stephen A. Smith.

The article reads: “From launching an NFT marketplace to creating an unprecedented pipeline for college athletes to join the WWE, McMahon is shaping the future of the decades-old professional wrestling franchise. As WWE’s Chief Brand Officer, she is giving a voice to women across the industry and has been named one of the most powerful women in sports by AdWeek.“